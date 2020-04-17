Heartland keeping residents safe

Charles Warner | The Union Times This table is in the entryway to Heartland of Union. The families of the residents of the facility can drop off items to be delivered to their loved ones. Visitation is limited to the facility due to the Coronavirus as Heartland of Union is going to great lengths to ensure the safety of its residents who, being elderly, are especially vulnerable to the virus. Charles Warner | The Union Times This table is in the entryway to Heartland of Union. The families of the residents of the facility can drop off items to be delivered to their loved ones. Visitation is limited to the facility due to the Coronavirus as Heartland of Union is going to great lengths to ensure the safety of its residents who, being elderly, are especially vulnerable to the virus. Charles Warner | The Union Times In order to protect its residents and staff from the COVID-19 Virus Heartland of Union is requiring its staff to wear masks throughout the day. The requirement that its staff wear masks is part of a larger regiment of precautions the facility is taking to protect both staff members and the residents they care for from the virus. The elderly are especially vulnerable to the virus and so Heartland has taken a number of steps to protect its more than 100 residents including the daily sanitizing of surfaces and equipment, monitoring the health of residents, mandatory temperature checks of staff, and strict limits on visitation. Pictured in their masks are HR Director Tracy Suber, Admissions Director Mitzy Fowler, RN Assessment Coordinator Kristin Clark, and General Clerk Jenny Bright. Charles Warner | The Union Times In order to protect its residents and staff from the COVID-19 Virus Heartland of Union is requiring its staff to wear masks throughout the day. The requirement that its staff wear masks is part of a larger regiment of precautions the facility is taking to protect both staff members and the residents they care for from the virus. The elderly are especially vulnerable to the virus and so Heartland has taken a number of steps to protect its more than 100 residents including the daily sanitizing of surfaces and equipment, monitoring the health of residents, mandatory temperature checks of staff, and strict limits on visitation. Pictured in their masks are HR Director Tracy Suber, Admissions Director Mitzy Fowler, RN Assessment Coordinator Kristin Clark, and General Clerk Jenny Bright.

UNION — While the COVID-19 Virus can and has killed persons of all ages it is especially deadly for the elderly and that’s why Heartland of Union has imposed stringent healthcare procedures to protect its residents and the staff members who care for them.

Heartland of Union Administrator Mark Burgess began his duties at the facility three weeks ago and, in an interview with The Union Times, discussed the steps Heartland has taken to keep its residents and staff safe from the COVID-19 Virus.

“When I came in the facility had implemented measures to protect residents and staff,” Burgess said. “First of all we have limited visitors from coming into the facility. Then, for those who do come, they have to wear PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) which right now is mask, a procedural mask and not N95 mask.

“Right now we’re only allowing a family member who has a loved one who is end of life,” he said. “Essentially, we’re following the same practices the hospital is, of one visitor for a resident who is end of life.”

Burgess said he understands that the one visitor limit per resident at end of life may seem unduly stringent, but he stressed that given the threat COVID-19 poses, especially to the elderly, they are absolutely necessary.

“Some may feel this is extreme and we are sensitive to the family members’ emotions in that situation,” Burgess said. “But we have over one hundred residents who are very vulnerable to the virus and so we are taking all measures to ensure their safety and well-being.”

Even as it is taking the strongest possible measures to keep its residents safe, Burgess said Heartland has also taken steps to enable patients and their families to stay in touch and to do so in ways that does not compromise the well-being of the residents.

“We have established ways that family members can speak with their loved ones,” Burgess said. “We have iPads available so a family member can call in and speak to their loved over FaceTime and Skype.”

The windows in the facility’s dining room also plays a role in helping residents and their families visit with each other.

“We have a lot of families who will call in to the facility and ask how their loved ones are doing,” Burgess said. “We actually have family members who come to the large windows in the dining room and who call and talk to their loved ones while looking at them through the windows. We have several family members that do this quite often”

Some might argue that even though they can see their loved ones through the window while talking with them on the phone residents are still separated from their families and therefore do not benefit from it as much as they would from being together with them. Burgess, however, pointed out that seeing their loved ones through the window while talking with them on the phone had a tremendous and positive impact on one of Heartland’s residents.

“We’ve had a very positive response with one of our residents who had not spoken in several years,” Burgess said. “I gave them my cell phone and they were able to connect with their family and see and speak with them at the same time through the window and they actually spoke.”

During their visits, family members often bring things for their loved ones to have such as food, clothing, and entertainment items and Burgess said they can still do so.

“They bring items into the breezeway where we have a table they can leave them on and our staff will come out and get them and deliver them to their loved one. They come in, ring the bell, sit the items on the table, and tell which resident they are for, and an employee will take them in to the resident.

Admissions Director Mitzy Fowler said that the limits on visitation are part of the larger effort by Heartland of Union to keep COVID-19 at bay and keep residents safe.

“Heartland is taking great precautions to protect our residents,” Fowler said. “Employees have to wear masks all day, mandatory temperature checks are done twice a day, the handrails in the halls are wiped down and everything at the nurse’s station is wiped down. Electronic equipment is sanitized after each use as well.

“We’re checking vital signs daily and listening to breathing sounds every day,” she said. “We’re monitoring every resident every day. We’re being very thorough.”

The steps Heartland has taken to protect its residents and staff appear to be bearing fruit.

“We’ve been very fortunate as up to this date we have not had one positive diagnosis for COVID for residents or staff,” Burgess said.

While Heartland of Union has taken all these steps to protect their staff and especially their residents, Burgess said that the involvement of the families of the residents is a vital part of that ongoing effort.

“The object is to provide the balance,” Burgess said of Heartland’s policies. “We want people to know what we are doing here is a partnership between us and the families and the community. It’s important for the well-being and overall care for the residents here that their families be involved in the care process. We encourage family members to be involved in the care of their loved ones.”

For more information about the precautions being taken by Heartland of Union and about visiting residents call 864-427-0306.

