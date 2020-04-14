Keeping people as safe as possible

Charles Warner | The Union Times Alexander Tucker, owner of Ester’s Alterations, irons the cloth straps that will be used to help make masks for persons wanting to protect themselves from the COVID-19 Virus. Ester’s Alterations is staffed by Tucker and members of his family that previously specialized in clothing alterations and tailoring, but have switched to making masks for local customers and for customers as far away as New York City and Chicago and Alabama and Nebraska. Charles Warner | The Union Times Alexander Tucker, owner of Ester’s Alterations, irons the cloth straps that will be used to help make masks for persons wanting to protect themselves from the COVID-19 Virus. UNION — They used to do clothing alterations and tailoring but a local family-owned and operated shop is now making masks to help people in Union County and as far away as Chicago and New York City protect themselves from and prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

In its most recent incarnation, Ester’s Alterations is owned by Alexander Tucker and is located at 314 #C Duncan Bypass, Union, and has been in business for three years. The original Ester’s Alterations was owned and operated by Tucker’s great-grandmother, Ester Tucker, and located above the dime store on Main Street in downtown Union for more than 30 years. When he first opened the new Ester’s Alterations, Tucker initially operated out of a building on Main Street in downtown Union before moving his shop to its current location on the Duncan Bypass. Also like his great-grandmother’s shop, Tucker’s Ester’s Alterations initially specialized in clothing alterations and tailoring.

That all changed, however, with the arrival of the COVID-19 Virus in Union County and the rest of the United States of America and Tucker and his family decided to do their part to help the community and the country fight the spread of the virus.

“We specialized in clothing alterations and tailoring and we’re still hemming pants and we still have a wedding dress here and a prom dress here,” Tucker said. “Since the recent pandemic came, however, we saw a need to help Union County and the nation and so we started making masks and that’s the main thing we are doing now to keep the citizens of Union County and the nation as safe as possible.”

Ester’s Alterations is staffed by Tucker and the members of his family including his mother, Cynthia Tucker; his grandmother, Joyce Shelton; his aunt, Gwendolyn Thompson; his uncle, Christopher Shelton; and seamstress Princess Edwards. Tucker said that since switching over to making masks, the shop and its staff have been busy and are getting even busier filling orders from customers within and without Union County and even in other states.

“We’ve made masks for the museum, for Spartanburg Regional, Self Hospital in Greenwood, and now we’re shipping masks to Alabama, New York City, and Chicago and Nebraska,” Tucker said, pointing out that the shop is getting many of its orders through social media. “I’ve had a lot of people reach out to me on Facebook asking for masks.”

Tucker said that 263 masks had already been made and that more have been ordered.

“The orders are not stopping,” Tucker said. “Everybody is going to Ester’s Alterations on Facebook or calling our shop number at 864-441-7161.”

The growing number of orders is keeping the shop busy, requiring long hours each day, a situation made even more challenging as Tucker and his family must balance their work at the shop with their other jobs.

“This is a one hundred percent team effort,” Tucker said. “We’ve often stayed until midnight filling orders, taking them to the post office or having them ready for pickup. We have other jobs as well, but we open every day at nine and someone is always here working.”

Tucker added that during this interview a customer came to the shop and picked up their order of 22 masks. This, he said, came on the heels of the shop receiving an order for 25 masks.

Customers who order masks from Ester’s Alterations can also choose from the various designs the shop has to offer including athletic teams such as the Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers as well as the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Braves. There are also Ladybugs, Butterflies, Princesses, and Green Camouflage as well as solid colors just to name a few.

“There are a lot of Cowboys fans and the ladies seem to like the Butterflies,” Tucker said about what customers are ordering.

Even though it is still prepared to do clothing alterations and tailoring, Tucker said masks have been the shop’s main business in recent days.

“There hasn’t been any other work with people being out of work so the masks have been our business for the past week now,” Tucker said, adding that’s fine with him and his family because “we don’t plan on stopping until they say COVID-19 is gone.”

As for why they are doing this and why they plan on continuing to do so, Tucker said it is because they are citizens of Union County and the United States of America and want to do their part to help their community and their nation through this crisis.

“I love Union County and as an American citizen it is my duty to serve and remember that it is our country tis of thee and the home of the brave,” Tucker said.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Alexander Tucker, owner of Ester’s Alterations, irons the cloth straps that will be used to help make masks for persons wanting to protect themselves from the COVID-19 Virus. Ester’s Alterations is staffed by Tucker and members of his family that previously specialized in clothing alterations and tailoring, but have switched to making masks for local customers and for customers as far away as New York City and Chicago and Alabama and Nebraska. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_20200406_193418-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Alexander Tucker, owner of Ester’s Alterations, irons the cloth straps that will be used to help make masks for persons wanting to protect themselves from the COVID-19 Virus. Ester’s Alterations is staffed by Tucker and members of his family that previously specialized in clothing alterations and tailoring, but have switched to making masks for local customers and for customers as far away as New York City and Chicago and Alabama and Nebraska. Charles Warner | The Union Times This is one of the masks made at Ester’s Alterations for persons wanting to protect themselves from the Coronavirus. Located at 314 #C Duncan Bypass, Union, Ester’s Alterations is a family-owned business that previously specialized in clothing alterations and tailoring, but have recently switched to making masks. Initially, those masks were for local customers, but since then demand for masks has increased to where Ester’s Alterations have supplied them to customers in other parts of the Upstate and across the country. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_20200406_192733-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times This is one of the masks made at Ester’s Alterations for persons wanting to protect themselves from the Coronavirus. Located at 314 #C Duncan Bypass, Union, Ester’s Alterations is a family-owned business that previously specialized in clothing alterations and tailoring, but have recently switched to making masks. Initially, those masks were for local customers, but since then demand for masks has increased to where Ester’s Alterations have supplied them to customers in other parts of the Upstate and across the country. Charles Warner | The Union Times Joyce Shelton works on one of the surgical masks that she and other members of her family are producing at Ester’s Alterations. Owned by her grandson, Alexander Tucker, Ester’s Alterations is staffed by members of their family who have shifted from doing alterations and tailoring to making masks for people wanting them to protect themselves from the Coronavirus. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_20200406_193358-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Joyce Shelton works on one of the surgical masks that she and other members of her family are producing at Ester’s Alterations. Owned by her grandson, Alexander Tucker, Ester’s Alterations is staffed by members of their family who have shifted from doing alterations and tailoring to making masks for people wanting them to protect themselves from the Coronavirus. Charles Warner | The Union Times These are some of the different designs available for the face masks being made by Ester’s Alterations. Located at 314 #C Duncan Bypass, Union, Ester’s Alterations is a family-owned and operated business that previously specialized in clothing alterations and tailoring, but in response to the COVID-19 Virus switched to making masks. The masks made at Ester’s Alterations have not only been purchased by customers in Union County, but also in other South Carolina communities and in places as far away as New York City, Alabama, Chicago, and Nebraska. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_20200406_192803-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times These are some of the different designs available for the face masks being made by Ester’s Alterations. Located at 314 #C Duncan Bypass, Union, Ester’s Alterations is a family-owned and operated business that previously specialized in clothing alterations and tailoring, but in response to the COVID-19 Virus switched to making masks. The masks made at Ester’s Alterations have not only been purchased by customers in Union County, but also in other South Carolina communities and in places as far away as New York City, Alabama, Chicago, and Nebraska. Charles Warner | The Union Times Christopher Shelton feeds fabric through the sewing machine he is using to sew another of the masks being made at Ester’s Alterations. The shop specialized in clothing alterations and tailoring but has shifted to making masks to help people protect themselves from the COVID-19 Virus. Ester’s Alterations is a family-owned and operated business located at 314 #C Duncan Bypass, Union. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_20200406_193431-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Christopher Shelton feeds fabric through the sewing machine he is using to sew another of the masks being made at Ester’s Alterations. The shop specialized in clothing alterations and tailoring but has shifted to making masks to help people protect themselves from the COVID-19 Virus. Ester’s Alterations is a family-owned and operated business located at 314 #C Duncan Bypass, Union. Charles Warner | The Union Times Ester’s Alterations has switched from clothing alterations and tailoring to making masks for the public to wear to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. The shop is owned by Alexander Tucker and is staffed by him and members of his family. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_20200406_193445-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Ester’s Alterations has switched from clothing alterations and tailoring to making masks for the public to wear to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. The shop is owned by Alexander Tucker and is staffed by him and members of his family. Charles Warner | The Union Times Cynthia Tucker cuts the fabric that she and her family will used to help make masks for people to wear to protect themselves from and help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. She and other members of her family make the masks at Ester’s Alterations which is owned by her son, Alexander Tucker. The shop, located at 314 #C Duncan Bypass, Union, specialize in clothing alterations and tailoring before switching to making masks for both local customers and customers as far away as New York City and Chicago and Alabama and Nebraska. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_20200406_194607-0-1-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Cynthia Tucker cuts the fabric that she and her family will used to help make masks for people to wear to protect themselves from and help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. She and other members of her family make the masks at Ester’s Alterations which is owned by her son, Alexander Tucker. The shop, located at 314 #C Duncan Bypass, Union, specialize in clothing alterations and tailoring before switching to making masks for both local customers and customers as far away as New York City and Chicago and Alabama and Nebraska.

