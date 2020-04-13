Lowcountry offering COVID-19 testing

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Lowcountry Urgent Care walk-in medical clinic at 440 North Duncan Bypass, Union, is offering testing for the COVID-19 Virus. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Lowcountry Urgent Care walk-in medical clinic at 440 North Duncan Bypass, Union, is offering testing for the COVID-19 Virus.

UNION — In addition to the other healthcare services it provides the Lowcountry Urgent Care walk-in medical clinic on the Duncan By-Pass is also providing testing for the COVID-19 Virus.

In a statement released this past weekend, Lowcountry Urgent Care announced the new service it is providing to the people of Union County.

During these difficult times Lowcountry Urgent Care is open and available to collect specimens for COVID 19. We are capable of collecting specimens from patients that have symptoms and meet the criteria for being tested. Upon collection of the specimen it will then be sent to an FDA approved lab for analysis. The national average turn-around time is approximately 10 days for the test results to be sent to clinics.

To insure the safety of our staff and patients we are following CDC guidelines on proper protocol inside and outside in our parking lot.

Due to the limited number of tests available we must perform a medical evaluation on patients to determine if they meet the criteria set forth to test that person. Once the specimen is collected we send it to an approved laboratory for testing. Once we send it to the laboratory we must wait for them to send us the results so we can inform patients.

We are constantly checking for lab results so we can inform patients as quickly as possible but we have no involvement in the testing once we send it to the lab. Most labs are overwhelmed by the number of tests coming in and most labs are taking several days to test the specimens. We will continue to try to get the results as soon as possible.

There is a lot of confusing information around about the government or insurance companies paying for testing but it is unclear how it will all work out. Any money we have collected for the medical evaluation that is paid to us by your insurance company will be refunded to you as appropriate. We have not collected any money from patients for the actual Covid 19 test. The testing laboratory will be billing directly for the testing.

Located at 440 North Duncan Bypass, Union, Lowcountry Urgent Care opened its doors on January 2 of this year, providing treatment for patients suffering from minor injuries, minor lacerations, falls, illnesses, coughs, colds, flu’s, and sinus infections. The facility offers x-rays, sport physicals, work physicals, and employer services. Employer services are things like drug screenings and workers compensation for injured workers. It also offers Department of Transportation physicals.

The Union clinic is the fifth walk-in medical clinic Lowcountry, which opened its first clinic in Beaufort 10 years ago, has opened in South Carolina and is part of the healthcare provider’s ongoing expansion. Lowcountry was established to provide medically under-served communities with affordable health care services and its clinics focus on providing a high level of quality care by a friendly staff at a fair price and short wait times. The goal of the Duncan Bypass clinic is to provide additional healthcare services and options to the residents of Union County.

Patients do not have to make an appointment at Lowountry Urgent Care to get the treatment they seek, they simply walk-in. However, the clinic also offers an on-line service that can make it more convenient for a patient to walk into the Union clinic and get the service they need without having to wait. To use this service the patient goes on the Lowcountry website (lowcountryurgentcare.com), goes to “reserve my spot,” picks the Union clinic, puts their name in “confirm me.” They will then get a text from Lowcountry telling them when the clinic is ready for them. This eliminates the need for the patient to wait to be seen by the staff.

The Lowcountry Urgent Care in Union has a staff of eight including nurse-practitioners, medical assistants, and x-ray techs.

Lowcountry Urgent Care is open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

For more information about the Lowcountry Urgent Care clinic and the services it offers call 864-424-9576.

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Lowcountry Urgent Care walk-in medical clinic at 440 North Duncan Bypass, Union, is offering testing for the COVID-19 Virus. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_20200413_120732.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The Lowcountry Urgent Care walk-in medical clinic at 440 North Duncan Bypass, Union, is offering testing for the COVID-19 Virus.

Conducting medical evaluation of patients