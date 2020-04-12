Drive-thru Easter Parade held

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union Services Director of Day Services Carol Whitener hands program consumers a bag of Easter treats while staff member Lauri English waves to them during Thursday’s “Drive-Thru Easter Parade.” Union Services, which is located at 737 Industrial Park Road, Union, has been closed since March 17 and because of social distancing the staff and the consumers haven’t been able to see each other. The staff decided to hold the Drive-Thru Easter Parade during which consumers would be driven to the parking lot where they and the staff could see each other while maintaining social distancing. The staff decorated vehicles in the parking lot with Easter decorations and messages of affection as part of the event.

Charles Warner | The Union Times This vehicle in the parking lot of Union Services was decorated to express how the staff feels about having been unable to see the program’s consumers in nearly a month due to the Coronavirus. Union Services, which is located at 737 Industrial Park Road, Union, has been closed since March 17 and because of social distancing the staff and the consumers haven’t been able to see each other. The staff decided to hold a “Drive-Thru Easter Parade” on Thursday during which consumers would be driven to the parking lot where they and the staff could see each other while maintaining social distancing. Vehicles parked in the parking lot were decorated and the staff presented the consumers with bags of treats.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Decorated with colorful animal figures including, of course, a bunny rabbit, and messages of love from the staff, this vehicle was part of Thursday’s “Drive-Thru Easter Parade” at Union Services. Union Services, which is located at 737 Industrial Park Road, Union, has been closed since March 17 and because of social distancing the staff and the consumers haven’t been able to see each other. The staff decided to hold a Drive-Thru Easter Parade in which consumers would be driven to the Union Services parking lot so they and the staff could see each other again while maintaining social distancing. In addition to decorating the vehicles in the parking lot, the staff also handed out treats to the consumers as they pulled into the parking lot for the parade.

Charles Warner | The Union Times These are the treats handed out by the staff of Union Services to the program’s consumers during a “Drive-Thru Easter Parade” this past Thursday. Union Services, which is located at 737 Industrial Park Road, Union, has been closed since March 17 and because of social distancing the staff and the consumers haven’t been able to see each other. The staff decided to hold a Drive-Thru Easter Parade in which consumers would be driven to the Union Services parking lot so they and the staff could see each other again while maintaining social distancing. In addition to giving the consumers bags of treats, the staff also decorated vehicles with Easter decorations and some even wore rabbit ears.

Charles Warner | The Union Times The staff of Union Services held a “Drive-Thru Easter Parade” for their consumers this past Thursday. Union Services, which is located at 737 Industrial Park Road, Union, has been closed since March 17 and because of social distancing the staff and the consumers haven’t been able to see each other. The staff decided to hold a Drive-Thru Easter Parade in which consumers would be driven to the Union Services parking lot so they and the staff could see each other again while maintaining social distancing. The staff decorated vehicles and some wore rabbit ears and they presented the consumers with bags of treats. Pictured are staff members Carol Whitener, Tracy Hill, Olivia Young, Lauri English, and Abby Gregory.

UNION — It’s been nearly a month since they’ve seen each other but this past Thursday the staff of Union Services and the program’s consumers were briefly reunited for a “Drive-Thru Easter Parade.”

The parade was organized by the Union Services staff who decorated lined up vehicles in the facility’s parking lot at 737 Industrial Park Road and decorated them with Easter decorations and messages stating they love the consumers and missed them.

“We’ve been closed since March 17 to our consumers,” Carol Whitener, Director of Day Services said. “The staff that are still at the Union Services building decided we missed them and would like to see them. With social distancing we couldn’t go to their homes so we decided to have a Drive-Thru Easter Parade.”

In addition to decorating the vehicles in the parking lot, the staff also made bags of treats to give to the consumers and some even wore bunny ears as they greeted the consumers who were driven to the parking lot. The consumers remained in the vehicles they were brought in and they and the staff waved to each other and wished one another well. The bags of treats were then handed to them through the windows.

“Consumers are driving up and we give them bags with different treats,” Whitener said.

After getting their treats and waving to their friends the consumers then left, going back to their homes, no doubt hoping, as the staff is, that the pandemic will soon pass and they will be able to be together again as they were before the crisis began.

“We hope we have them back really soon because we miss them so much,” Whitener said.

Charles Warner | The Union Times The staff of Union Services held a “Drive-Thru Easter Parade” for their consumers this past Thursday. Union Services, which is located at 737 Industrial Park Road, Union, has been closed since March 17 and because of social distancing the staff and the consumers haven’t been able to see each other. The staff decided to hold a Drive-Thru Easter Parade in which consumers would be driven to the Union Services parking lot so they and the staff could see each other again while maintaining social distancing. The staff decorated vehicles and some wore rabbit ears and they presented the consumers with bags of treats. Pictured are staff members Carol Whitener, Tracy Hill, Olivia Young, Lauri English, and Abby Gregory.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_20200409_125523-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The staff of Union Services held a “Drive-Thru Easter Parade” for their consumers this past Thursday. Union Services, which is located at 737 Industrial Park Road, Union, has been closed since March 17 and because of social distancing the staff and the consumers haven’t been able to see each other. The staff decided to hold a Drive-Thru Easter Parade in which consumers would be driven to the Union Services parking lot so they and the staff could see each other again while maintaining social distancing. The staff decorated vehicles and some wore rabbit ears and they presented the consumers with bags of treats. Pictured are staff members Carol Whitener, Tracy Hill, Olivia Young, Lauri English, and Abby Gregory.

Charles Warner | The Union Times These are the treats handed out by the staff of Union Services to the program’s consumers during a “Drive-Thru Easter Parade” this past Thursday. Union Services, which is located at 737 Industrial Park Road, Union, has been closed since March 17 and because of social distancing the staff and the consumers haven’t been able to see each other. The staff decided to hold a Drive-Thru Easter Parade in which consumers would be driven to the Union Services parking lot so they and the staff could see each other again while maintaining social distancing. In addition to giving the consumers bags of treats, the staff also decorated vehicles with Easter decorations and some even wore rabbit ears.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_20200409_125618-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times These are the treats handed out by the staff of Union Services to the program’s consumers during a “Drive-Thru Easter Parade” this past Thursday. Union Services, which is located at 737 Industrial Park Road, Union, has been closed since March 17 and because of social distancing the staff and the consumers haven’t been able to see each other. The staff decided to hold a Drive-Thru Easter Parade in which consumers would be driven to the Union Services parking lot so they and the staff could see each other again while maintaining social distancing. In addition to giving the consumers bags of treats, the staff also decorated vehicles with Easter decorations and some even wore rabbit ears.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Decorated with colorful animal figures including, of course, a bunny rabbit, and messages of love from the staff, this vehicle was part of Thursday’s “Drive-Thru Easter Parade” at Union Services. Union Services, which is located at 737 Industrial Park Road, Union, has been closed since March 17 and because of social distancing the staff and the consumers haven’t been able to see each other. The staff decided to hold a Drive-Thru Easter Parade in which consumers would be driven to the Union Services parking lot so they and the staff could see each other again while maintaining social distancing. In addition to decorating the vehicles in the parking lot, the staff also handed out treats to the consumers as they pulled into the parking lot for the parade.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_20200409_130244-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Decorated with colorful animal figures including, of course, a bunny rabbit, and messages of love from the staff, this vehicle was part of Thursday’s “Drive-Thru Easter Parade” at Union Services. Union Services, which is located at 737 Industrial Park Road, Union, has been closed since March 17 and because of social distancing the staff and the consumers haven’t been able to see each other. The staff decided to hold a Drive-Thru Easter Parade in which consumers would be driven to the Union Services parking lot so they and the staff could see each other again while maintaining social distancing. In addition to decorating the vehicles in the parking lot, the staff also handed out treats to the consumers as they pulled into the parking lot for the parade.

Charles Warner | The Union Times This vehicle in the parking lot of Union Services was decorated to express how the staff feels about having been unable to see the program’s consumers in nearly a month due to the Coronavirus. Union Services, which is located at 737 Industrial Park Road, Union, has been closed since March 17 and because of social distancing the staff and the consumers haven’t been able to see each other. The staff decided to hold a “Drive-Thru Easter Parade” on Thursday during which consumers would be driven to the parking lot where they and the staff could see each other while maintaining social distancing. Vehicles parked in the parking lot were decorated and the staff presented the consumers with bags of treats.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_20200409_125548-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times This vehicle in the parking lot of Union Services was decorated to express how the staff feels about having been unable to see the program’s consumers in nearly a month due to the Coronavirus. Union Services, which is located at 737 Industrial Park Road, Union, has been closed since March 17 and because of social distancing the staff and the consumers haven’t been able to see each other. The staff decided to hold a “Drive-Thru Easter Parade” on Thursday during which consumers would be driven to the parking lot where they and the staff could see each other while maintaining social distancing. Vehicles parked in the parking lot were decorated and the staff presented the consumers with bags of treats.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union Services Director of Day Services Carol Whitener hands program consumers a bag of Easter treats while staff member Lauri English waves to them during Thursday’s “Drive-Thru Easter Parade.” Union Services, which is located at 737 Industrial Park Road, Union, has been closed since March 17 and because of social distancing the staff and the consumers haven’t been able to see each other. The staff decided to hold the Drive-Thru Easter Parade during which consumers would be driven to the parking lot where they and the staff could see each other while maintaining social distancing. The staff decorated vehicles in the parking lot with Easter decorations and messages of affection as part of the event.