‘Calling all crafters & seamstresses’

SPARTANBURG — All “crafters and seamstresses” in Union County and all other counties served by the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System are being asked to make masks for SRHS medical personnel to wear to help keep them safe from the Coronavirus.

A press release issued this week by the SRHS states that “many members of the community have expressed interest in supporting Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System by sewing cloth masks. Now, Spartanburg Regional is asking for the public’s help creating homemade masks to be donated for use at our nursing facilities and hospital campuses.”

The press release states that “these masks will be worn in our nursing facilities and by non-clinical hospital staff. On April 6, all associates began wearing masks upon entering Spartanburg Regional facilities. The community’s homemade masks will help with this effort.”

Included in the press release are instructions on how to make a homemade face mask with elastic:

Materials needed (with elastic)

• Tight-weave cotton fabric (i.e. quilting cotton)

• Fabric must be newly purchased within approximately the past year and never used.

• Wash and dry fabric without fragrance or dyes prior to sewing.

• Rope elastic, beading cord elastic will work. You may also use 1/8 inch flat elastic if 1/4 inch is unavailable. Some have used wider flat elastic and cut it in half with some success.

One adult mask requires two (2) 9 inch x 6 inch pieces tight-weave cotton and two 7 inch pieces of 1/4 inch elastic. Therefore, one yard of 44 inch wide fabric yields 12-15 masks. You need 7.5 yards of elastic for 25 masks (14 inches per mask).

You can make two sizes: adult or child. Adult-sized masks will be the greatest need.

Put right sides of cotton fabric together. Be sure any fabric design is placed horizontally.

Cut 9 x 6 (adult) or 7.5 x 5 (child)

Starting at the center of the bottom edge, sew to the first corner, stop. Sew the elastic with the edge out into the corner. A few stitches forward and back will hold this.

Sew to the next corner, stop, and bring the other end of the same elastic to the corner and sew a few stitches forward and back.

Now sew across that top of the mask to the next corner. Again, put an elastic with the edge out.

Sew to the next corner and sew in the other end of the same elastic.

Sew across the bottom leaving about 1.5 inch to 2 inch open. Stop, cut the thread. Turn inside out.

Pin 3 tucks on each side of the mask. Make sure the tucks are the same direction

Sew around the edge of the mask twice.

How do I donate?

To donate, please email [email protected]

To make masks for SRHS medical personnel

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

