19 COVID-19 cases in Union County

SPARTANBURG — As of Thursday (April 9) a total of 19 people in Union County have tested postive for the COVID-19 virus according to the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS).

In a statement released Friday (April 10), the SRHS announced that it will be issuing “A Weekly COVID-19 Report” in order to keep the public in the areas it serves informed about the virus.

The press release states that “the health and safety of our community is the No. 1 priority of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System as we face the COVID-19 pandemic together. These updates provide our community with accurate information during these uncertain times. Spartanburg Regional will be sending these weekly updates to news outlets each Friday. This information pertains to Spartanburg Regional’s service in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties in South Carolina.”

Testing

Total number of patients tested systemwide: 1,891

Total number of patients tested at drive-thru collection sites April 3-9.

• USC Upstate: 570

• Cherokee Medical Center: 71

• Union Medical Center: 65

(The SRHS began offering drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus at Union Medical Center on Wednesday, April 1. Drive-thru testing is held at Union Medical Center Monday-Friday from noon-4 p.m. The service is free but a physician’s order directing the patient be tested is required in order to undergo the drive-thru testing process. In addition, SRHS is currently offering a free COVID-19 telehealth screening tool for those experiencing a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath. Connect to MyChart.SpartanburgRegional.com directly on your computer, tablet or phone, and reach a provider anytime, anywhere. )

COVID-19 Positive Cases

Totals as reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control through April 9.

• Spartanburg County: 139

• Cherokee County: 5

• Union County: 19

Spartanburg Regional COVID-19 Inpatients on April 10: 19

Patients Under Investigation (PUI) on April 10: 24

Mask Donations

Many members of the community have expressed interest in supporting Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System by sewing cloth masks. Now, Spartanburg Regional is asking for the public’s help creating homemade masks to be donated for use at our nursing facilities and hospital campuses. These masks will be worn in our nursing facilities and by non-clinical hospital staff. On April 6, all associates began wearing masks upon entering Spartanburg Regional facilities. The community’s homemade masks will help with this effort.

For more on Spartanburg Regional’s mask donations go to https://www.spartanburgregional.com/community-cares.

SRHS Community Cares

Spartanburg Regional has received overwhelming support and inquiries from businesses, community organizations and individuals who want to help provide necessary and in-demand healthcare supplies, as well as food and financial donations. We thank our caring community during this time for all of your support and kindness.

To learn more go to https://www.spartanburgregional.com/community-cares

COVID-19 Current S.C. Impact Model Forecast

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent population health research center at UW Medicine, part of the University of Washington, has developed a COVID-19 Projections tool. These forecasts were developed to provide hospitals, health care workers, policymakers, and the public with crucial information about what demands COVID-19 may place on hospital capacity and resources.

To view this COVID-19 Projections tool go to https://covid19.healthdata.org/united-states-of-america/south-carolina

For more on Spartanburg Regional’s response to COVID-19, please visit SpartanburgRegional.com.

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

