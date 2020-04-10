SRHS coping with fiscal challenges

SPARTANBURG — The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is taking steps to cope with the economic impact of the COVID-19 virus.

Those steps were announced in the following press release issued this (Friday) afternoon.

COVID-19 is taking a heavy economic toll on every health system in the country, including Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS).

For the past several weeks, the healthcare system has experienced significant volume drops in elective surgeries, elective procedures, diagnostic testing, ambulatory and emergency center visits, along with paying markedly higher pricing for COVID-19 related supplies. This has led to large financial losses, and these challenges are expected to continue until early June, mirroring the anticipated DHEC COVID-19 impact forecast.

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System CEO Bruce Holstien said the system has already adjusted by flexing hours, cutting non-labor expenses and reducing the salaries of all management.

“The overriding focus is to maintain and support our frontline caregivers while addressing the realities of areas with low to no service demand,” Holstien said. “These are non-permanent and temporary measures that are anticipated ending no later than June 6. We will get past this, recover and move forward ever stronger as a community and as a healthcare system.”

In addition to cutting non-labor expenses and management salary reductions, Spartanburg Regional is using a variety of options including redeployment of staff, temporary furloughs and flexed work hours to mitigate the effects of reduced volumes.

“Spartanburg Regional has worked diligently to ensure care delivery and the safety of our team. Leadership has been very concerned about the health system’s economic realities and minimizing impact to our associates and physicians; but these are unprecedented times,” said Robert E. Gregory Jr., chairman of the Apella Health Board of Trustees, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit management company that provides oversight to Spartanburg Regional. “All these necessary steps in the fight against COVID-19 have led to sharp declines in the number of procedures and hospital occupancy rates, compelling us to increase our temporary actions.”

Last week, the Spartanburg Regional Foundation designated $2M to establish a COVID-19 Fund to support the needs of SRHS staff and patient care during this difficult period. To donate, please visit RegionalFoundation.com.

Brought on by the COVID-19 virus

Special to The Union TimEs

This story courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

