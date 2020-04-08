USC Union campus closed until Aug. 1

Charles Warner | The Union Times The USC Union campus is closed due to the COVID-19 virus and will remain closed until August 1. Spring classes are being conducted online and remote learning will continue through the summer. The campus bookstore on Main Street in downtown Union will be open Thursdays from noon-3 p.m. to allow students to purchase and/or pickup textbooks. All campus activities are canceled until further notice and the May commencement has been tentatively rescheduled for sometime in August. Charles Warner | The Union Times The USC Union campus is closed due to the COVID-19 virus and will remain closed until August 1. Spring classes are being conducted online and remote learning will continue through the summer. The campus bookstore on Main Street in downtown Union will be open Thursdays from noon-3 p.m. to allow students to purchase and/or pickup textbooks. All campus activities are canceled until further notice and the May commencement has been tentatively rescheduled for sometime in August.

UNION — In the interest of maintaining the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff, the USC Union campus will remain closed until Saturday, August 1, per USC President Bob Caslen.

Remote Learning

Although the campus is closed and all face-to-face class settings have been suspended, classes are being held virtually during the remainder of the spring semester. Classes will extend the remote learning through the end of the summer semesters as well. The pass/fail option for undergraduate students has been expanded and has been made applicable to spring 2020 classes.

To view summer and fall courses, visit the campus website at uscunion.sc.edu, and click on the quick link “2020 Course Information”on the main page. Please contact your advisor to register for summer and fall classes as soon as possible!

Campus Bookstore

The campus bookstore will open on Thursdays from 12-3 p.m. for any students that need to purchase or pick up their textbooks only.

Please email Tanja Black ([email protected]) or Stacey Eaves ([email protected]) with any books you may need for your courses. They will provide you with availability and pricing, and will place the charge on your student account after they submit the order.

Students may pay online through Self Service Carolina using a check, credit card, or summer financial aid (if applicable). Orders can be shipped to an address provided or individual pickup times can be scheduled.

Commencement

All campus events have been canceled until further notice. This includes all athletic games, practices, and camps and all community events held on campus. May commencement ceremonies have been tentatively rescheduled for August. A confirmed date and time will be announced later.

Chat Option

Our phone lines are open (864) 424-8100 and also for your convenience an online chat option has been added to the campus website (uscunion.sc.edu). Important department numbers:

Admissions: (864) 424-8056

Financial Aid: (864) 424-8024

Bookstore: (864) 424-8080

Laurens Location: (864) 681-1456

Charles Warner | The Union Times The USC Union campus is closed due to the COVID-19 virus and will remain closed until August 1. Spring classes are being conducted online and remote learning will continue through the summer. The campus bookstore on Main Street in downtown Union will be open Thursdays from noon-3 p.m. to allow students to purchase and/or pickup textbooks. All campus activities are canceled until further notice and the May commencement has been tentatively rescheduled for sometime in August. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_USC-Union-Main.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The USC Union campus is closed due to the COVID-19 virus and will remain closed until August 1. Spring classes are being conducted online and remote learning will continue through the summer. The campus bookstore on Main Street in downtown Union will be open Thursdays from noon-3 p.m. to allow students to purchase and/or pickup textbooks. All campus activities are canceled until further notice and the May commencement has been tentatively rescheduled for sometime in August.

Bookstore open Thursdays from noon-3 p.m.

Special to The Union Times

