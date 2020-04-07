UCSD athletic facilities closed

Charles Warner | The Union Times The tennis courts at Union County High School along with the school’s athletic fields and all the rest of the athletic facilities of the Union County School District are closed to the public until further notice. The facilities were closed as part of the School District’s efforts to act in accordance with recent Executive Orders issued by Gov. Henry McMaster closing public venues as part of South Carolina’s efforts to combat the spread of the Coronavirus. Charles Warner | The Union Times The tennis courts at Union County High School along with the school’s athletic fields and all the rest of the athletic facilities of the Union County School District are closed to the public until further notice. The facilities were closed as part of the School District’s efforts to act in accordance with recent Executive Orders issued by Gov. Henry McMaster closing public venues as part of South Carolina’s efforts to combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

UNION COUNTY — In response to Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive orders issued to combat the spread of the Coronaviruse the Union County School District has closed its athletic facilities to the public.

In a statement released Monday, Union County School District Superintendent Dr. William Roach announced that “all Union County School District fields are closed to the public. Also, in cooperation with the County, the tennis courts at Union County High School are closed to the public in an effort to follow Governor McMaster’s orders.”

Roach added that “these fields and courts will remain closed until further notice. Thank you for your help in keeping our community safe.”

Executive Order 20-18

The announcement of the closing of the District’s fields and tennis courts comes just three days after McMaster issued Executive Order 20-18 closing non-essential businesses in South Carolina to help fight the spread of the Coronavirus. The businesses ordered closed by McMaster as of 5 p.m. this past Monday (April 6) in that executive order are:

Entertainment Venues And Facilities

• Night clubs

• Bowling alleys

• Arcades

• Concert venues

• Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers

• Tourist attractions (including museums, aquariums, and planetariums)

• Racetracks

• Indoor children’s play areas (excluding daycare facilities)

• Adult entertainment venues

• Bingo halls

• Venues operated by social clubs

Recreational And Athletic Facilities And Activities

• Fitness and exercise centers and commercial gyms

• Spas and public or commercial swimming pools

• Group exercise facilities, to include yoga, barre, and spin studios or facilities

• Spectator sports

• Sports that involve interaction with another person in close proximity and within less than six (6) feet of another person

• Activities that require the use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment

• Activities on commercial or public playground equipment

Close-Contact Service Providers

• Barber shops

• Hair salons

• Waxing salons

• Threading salons

• Nail salons and spas

• Body-art facilities and tattoo services

• Tanning salons

• Massage-therapy establishments and massage services

All these were closed to public at 5 p.m. this past Monday (April 6) as ordered by McMaster.

The press release issued by the Governor’s Office announcing the Executive Order also announces that Clarification Assistance is available through the SC Department of Commerce.

If a business has a question as to whether they qualify as essential, they should complete the Essential Business Clarification form located on the South Carolina Department of Commerce website, which will be easily accessible on the South Carolina Department of Commerce’s website. Questions can also be sent to [email protected], or business representatives can call 803-734-2873. A team from South Carolina Department of Commerce will review the business’s request for clarification, and the business will receive a response with their determination, essential or non-essential, within 24 hours. If a business is not explicitly addressed in the governor’s executive order, the business should continue normal operations until a determination is made.

Executive Order 20-21

The announcement of the closing of the School District’s athletic fields and tennis courts to the public, came just hours before McMaster issued Executive Order 20-21 which, according to statement announcing the order, includes “a mandatory ‘Home or Work’ order and mandates capacity limitations to retail businesses still operating.”

McMaster’s “Home or Work” goes into effect Tuesday, April 7 at 5 p.m. (today) and requires any and all residents of and visitors to South Carolina “to limit social interaction, practice ‘social distancing’ in accordance with CDC guidance, and take every possible precaution to avoid potential exposure to, and to slow the spread of, COVID-19, and shall limit their movements outside of their home, place of residence, or current place of abode … except as allowed by this Order, for purposes of engaging in Essential Business, Essential Activities, or Critical Infrastructure Operations.”

The Executive Order states that Essential Activities are:

1. Caring for or visiting a family member in another Residence or transporting or travelling with a family member, provided that such activity is conducted with appropriate consideration of, and adherence to, guidance issued by state and federal public health and safety officials, to include the CDC, with regard to “social distancing.”

2. Obtaining necessary supplies and services for family or household members, such as food and supplies for household consumption and use, medical supplies or medication, supplies and equipment needed to work from home, and products needed to maintain safety, sanitation, and essential maintenance of the home or residence. Preference should be given to online ordering, home delivery, and curbside pick-up and delivery options and services wherever possible as opposed to in-store shopping.

3. Engaging in activities essential for the health and safety of family or household members, such as seeking medical, behavioral health, or emergency services.

4. Caring for pets, provided that such activity is conducted with appropriate consideration of, and adherence to, guidance issued by state and federal public health and safety officials, to include the CDC, with regard to “social distancing.”

5. Engaging in outdoor exercise or recreational activities, provided that a minimum distance of six (6) feet is maintained during such activities between all persons who are not occupants of the same Residence.

6. Attending religious services conducted in churches, synagogues, or other houses of worship.

7. Travelling as required by law, to include attending any court proceedings and transporting children as required by court order or custody agreement.

Any individual leaving his or her Residence as authorized herein shall take reasonable steps to maintain six (6) feet of separation from any other person.

The Executive Order states that Critical Infrastructure Operations includes the following:

1. Individuals operating commercial vehicles transporting essential goods and products, such as food, water, medicine, medical supplies and equipment, fuels and petroleum products (to include fuel oil, diesel oil, gasoline, kerosene, propane, and liquid petroleum), livestock, poultry, feed for livestock and poultry, and crops and other agricultural products ready to be harvested (to include timber and wood chips); individuals employed by airlines; and individuals otherwise engaged in commercial transportation activities.

2. Individuals performing or assisting with military, healthcare, public safety, or emergency response operations, as well as any other operations or services identified by the United States Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in its March 28, 2020 Memorandum, or any future amendments or supplements thereto, as essential to continued critical infrastructure viability.

Essential Businesses

As for those businesses deemed as essential and therefore permitted to remain open, the Executive Order states that they must adhere to the following requirements:

1. Emergency Maximum Occupancy Rate.

The business shall limit the number of customers allowed to enter and simultaneously occupy the premises so as not to exceed five (5) customers per 1,000 square feet of retail space, or twenty percent (20%) of the occupancy limit as determined by the fire marshal, whichever is less.

2. Social Distancing Practices.

The business shall not knowingly allow customers, patrons, or other guests to congregate within six (6) feet of one another, exclusive of family units.

3. Sanitation.

The business shall implement all reasonable steps to comply with any applicable sanitation guidelines promulgated by the CDC, DHEC, or any other state or federal public health officials.

