UNION COUNTY — Local law enforcement and other emergency response personnel are now wearing protective gear to help keep them and the public safe from the Coronavirus.

In a statement released this (Friday) afternoon, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced the practice of Sheriff’s Deputies and other first responders wearing the protective equipment in the field.

“As the Coronavirus situation evolves, the public safety agencies of Union County have begun implementing industry best practice policies,” Taylor said. “To that end, our personnel have begun wearing personal protective equipment when responding to calls for assistance.

“Please do not be alarmed if you see local law enforcement, EMS, or fire department personnel wearing safety glasses, face masks, gloves and/or gowns,” he said. “They are wearing this for their protection and yours. We all want to go home to our families safe.”

Taylor stressed that just because first responders are wearing such protective gear “does not mean that you are sick or they are sick. It means they are doing all they can to protect themselves and you as they encounter the public on a regular basis. Thank for your continued support.”

Deputies, other first responders now wearing them