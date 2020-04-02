Safe and simple COVID-19 testing

Charles Warner | The Union Times The upper level parking lot at Union Medical Center is being used for COVID-19 testing from noon-4 p.m. Monday thru Friday. The testing, which is being offered by the Spartanburt Regional Healthcare System, is free. Patients must have with them a physician’s order directing them to be best tested in order to undergo drive-thru testing. They must remain in their cars throughout the process and keep their windows rolled up unless medical personnel ask that they be lowered. Charles Warner | The Union Times The upper level parking lot at Union Medical Center is being used for COVID-19 testing from noon-4 p.m. Monday thru Friday. The testing, which is being offered by the Spartanburt Regional Healthcare System, is free. Patients must have with them a physician’s order directing them to be best tested in order to undergo drive-thru testing. UNION — You can now get tested for the Coronavirus at Union Medical Center and you don’t even have to get out of your car to do so.

On Wednesday, April 1, the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System began offering drive-thru testing for patients with a physician’s order directing them to be tested for the virus.

The testing is being conducted in the upper parking lot in front of the main entrance to the Union Medical Center from noon-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and is designed to be both convenient for patients while also keeping medical staff safe.

“The whole process is to keep our associates safe and to make the process as simple as possible for the patients,” Union Medical Center President Paul Newhouse said Wednesday. “It makes it simple for patients who don’t have to get out of their car and keeps associates safer by keeping patients out of the hospital to prevent the spread of the virus.”

The drive-thru testing is a four-step process that begins when patients turn in to the parking lot from South Street and receive instructions from Union Public Safety Officers.

“There are some officers up front who determine whether you are going to COVID-19 testing or the emergency room or to the physician’s office,” Newhouse said. “They will direct you as to which way to go.”

Once it is confirmed that a patient is seeking to be tested for the COVID-19 virus, they proceed into the upper level parking lot to the second step of the process where it is confirmed that they have a physician’s order to be tested. Newhouse stressed that a patient must get a physician’s order directing them to be tested and have that order with them and present it at the first station of the testing process manned by UMC associates.

“The first step is to verify you have a physician’s order,” Newhouse said. “Once they have confirmed you have the physician’s order they will have you sign a consent form.”

However, Newhouse said patients must keep their windows rolled up unless asked to lower them by UMC associates. He said this too is a safety measure.

“They (the associates) will ask you to keep the windows rolled up unless we ask you to lower them part of the way,” Newhouse said.

At the first station, Newhouse said patients will, with their windows still rolled up, hold up their physician’s order to the window so the associate serving them can see it and confirm they have the required order. Once the associate confirms the patient has the required physician’s order, they will ask the patient to partially roll down their window so they can hand them the one-page consent form and a pen. He said the patient will take these with them and fill out the consent form and have it ready to present to the associates at the second station.

“When they get to the second station, the patient will keep their window rolled up and hold up a photo ID, an insurance card, the consent form, and the physician’s order,” Newhouse said. “The associate will take a picture of these and send the pictures to the electronic medical records.”

Newhouse said the associates at the third station will access that information to make a label which will be applied to the package the associates will place the nasal swab they take from the patient in to be sent to the lab for testing. He said the associates will ask the patient to roll down their window enough so they can take the nasal swab after which the patient can go on their way.

The nasal swabs will then be sent to the lab for testing, a process that Newhouse said is currently taking five to seven days, but is hoped that it will be soon be moving at a faster pace. He said that once testing is complete and a determination made, the lab will contact the patient’s physician who will in turn contact the patient to let them know whether the results were positive or negative.

Newhouse added that the associates at each station are “wearing the appropriate protective gear” including gloves, gowns, masks, and face shields throughout the entire process.

For more information the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is currently offering a free COVID-19 telehealth screening tool for those experiencing a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath. Connect to MyChart (MyChart.SpartanburgRegional.com) directly on your computer, tablet or phone, and reach a provider anytime, anywhere.

Being offered at Union Medical Center

