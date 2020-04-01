Picnic shelters, playgrounds closed

Charles Warner | The Union Times Police tape secures these swings at Foster Park preventing them from being used as picnic shelters and playgrounds in the City of Union have been closed to the public due to the Coronavirus. Fishing is still permitted from the banks of Foster Park Lake but not from the pier, and fishermen are required to practice social distance and stay at least six feet apart from one another. Charles Warner | The Union Times Police tape secures these swings at Foster Park preventing them from being used as picnic shelters and playgrounds in the City of Union have been closed to the public due to the Coronavirus. Fishing is still permitted from the banks of Foster Park Lake but not from the pier, and fishermen are required to practice social distance and stay at least six feet apart from one another. Charles Warner | The Union Times This picnic shelter at Foster Park is secured by police tape barring its use as all picnic shelters and playgrounds in the City of Union have been closed to the public due to the Coronavirus. Fishing is still permitted from the banks of Foster Park Lake but not from the pier and fishermen are required to practice social distance and stay at least six feet apart from one another. Charles Warner | The Union Times This picnic shelter at Foster Park is secured by police tape barring its use as all picnic shelters and playgrounds in the City of Union have been closed to the public due to the Coronavirus. Fishing is still permitted from the banks of Foster Park Lake but not from the pier and fishermen are required to practice social distance and stay at least six feet apart from one another. Charles Warner | The Union Times As this sign states, all playgrounds in the City of Union have been closed to the public due to the Coronavirus. This playground, along with the picnic shelters and swings, at Foster Park were closed today (Wednesday) with not only signs being posted but police tape put in place to prevent their use. In addition, fishing at Foster Park Lake is no longer permitted from the pier but can still be done from the banks with fishermen required to practice social distancing and keep at least six feet of space between them. Charles Warner | The Union Times As this sign states, all playgrounds in the City of Union have been closed to the public due to the Coronavirus. This playground, along with the picnic shelters and swings, at Foster Park were closed today (Wednesday) with not only signs being posted but police tape put in place to prevent their use. In addition, fishing at Foster Park Lake is no longer permitted from the pier but can still be done from the banks with fishermen required to practice social distancing and keep at least six feet of space between them.

UNION — The picnic shelters and playgrounds in the City of Union including those at Foster Park are closed to the public due to the Coronavirus.

The closings were announced by the City of Union in a statement issued earlier today (Wednesday) and as of this afternoon police tape was wrapped around the picnic shelters at Foster Park barring the public from entering them. Police tape was also on the swing set preventing the swings from being used.

Signs were posted at the park playgrounds stating that “all playgrounds are closed to the public due to Coronavirus. Please keep everyone safe by abiding by this closure!”

Fishing is still permitted at Foster Park Lake, but only from the banks. It is not permitted from the pier. Also, those who do fish from the banks are required to practice social distance and keep at least six feet between them and other fishermen.

The press release announcing the closings states that “the City of Union would like to thank you for keeping everyone safe by abiding by these closures.”

Executive Order

The announcement of the closings comes just one day after Governor Henry McMaster issued an Executive Order closing non-essential businesses in South Carolina to help fight the spread of the Coronavirus. The businesses ordered closed by McMaster are:

Entertainment Venues And Facilities

• Night clubs

• Bowling alleys

• Arcades

• Concert venues

• Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers

• Tourist attractions (including museums, aquariums, and planetariums)

• Racetracks

• Indoor children’s play areas (excluding daycare facilities)

• Adult entertainment venues

• Bingo halls

• Venues operated by social clubs

Recreational And Athletic Facilities And Activities

• Fitness and exercise centers and commercial gyms

• Spas and public or commercial swimming pools

• Group exercise facilities, to include yoga, barre, and spin studios or facilities

• Spectator sports

• Sports that involve interaction with another person in close proximity and within less than six (6) feet of another person

• Activities that require the use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment

• Activities on commercial or public playground equipment

Close-Contact Service Providers

• Barber shops

• Hair salons

• Waxing salons

• Threading salons

• Nail salons and spas

• Body-art facilities and tattoo services

• Tanning salons

• Massage-therapy establishments and massage services

The press release issued by the Governor’s Office announcing the Executive Order also announces that Clarification Assistance is available through the SC Department of Commerce.

If a business has a question as to whether they qualify as essential, they should complete the Essential Business Clarification form located on the South Carolina Department of Commerce website, which will be easily accessible on the South Carolina Department of Commerce’s website. Questions can also be sent to [email protected], or business representatives can call 803-734-2873. A team from South Carolina Department of Commerce will review the business’s request for clarification, and the business will receive a response with their determination, essential or non-essential, within 24 hours. If a business is not explicitly addressed in the governor’s executive order, the business should continue normal operations until a determination is made.

