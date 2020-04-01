COVID-19 drive-thru testing at UMC

Charles Warner | The Union Times This is one of the signs helping direct patients looking to take advantage of drive-thru testing at Union Medical Center. Patients are able to get tested without leaving their cars. The service is being offered by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System as a means of making testing readily available to patients while also keeping Medical Center staff safe. In order to receive drive-thru testing, however, patients must have a physician’s order directing them to be tested. Charles Warner | The Union Times This is one of the signs helping direct patients looking to take advantage of drive-thru testing at Union Medical Center. Patients are able to get tested without leaving their cars. The service is being offered by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System as a means of making testing readily available to patients while also keeping Medical Center staff safe. In order to receive drive-thru testing, however, patients must have a physician’s order directing them to be tested.

UNION — The Spartanburg Regional Healtchare System is offering drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus at Union Medical Center for patients with a physician’s order directing to best tested for the virus.

The testing is being conducted in the upper parking lot in front of the main entrance to the Union Medical Center from noon-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and testing began this (Wednesday) afternoon.

Drive-thru testing is designed to make it easier for patients to get tested by allowing them to be tested without leaving their cars. It is also designed to help keep Medical Center staff safe from the Coronavirus.

In order to get drive-thru testing, however, a patient must have with them and present a physician’s order directing them to be tested for the virus.

Must have physician’s order to be tested

By Charles Warner

