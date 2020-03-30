SRHS personnel test positive for COVID-19

SPARTANBURG — The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) is taking steps to protect the health of its patients, personnel, and the public after several employees test positive for the Coronavirus.

The SRHS released the following statement this (Monday) morning about “employee exposure to COVID-19.”

As this pandemic continues to spread throughout our state, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, just like all hospitals, is dealing with issues related to employee exposure.

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is aware of several healthcare clinicians across our system who have tested positive for COVID-19. Spartanburg Regional is well-prepared to ensure the safety and protection of our patients, community and staff during these challenging times.

Spartanburg Regional worked quickly to examine each employee’s work schedule and notified any patient or fellow employee with whom they came in close contact, providing them with instructions about self-monitoring.

“Spartanburg Regional doctors, nurses and staff are on the front lines of caring for our community each day. Often, that means placing themselves at greater risk for exposure to a variety of illnesses — from common colds and the flu to COVID-19,” said Dr. Christopher Lombardozzi, chief medical officer. “We are working with DHEC closely to make sure every appropriate action is being taken for the health of our patients, community and staff.”

Federal privacy laws prohibit Spartanburg Regional from disclosing information about an individual patient, including healthcare workers. Spartanburg Regional is adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control criteria for isolation and testing, both in caring for our patients and in meeting the health needs of our staff.

Spartanburg Regional encourages residents to do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19. Practice good hand hygiene by washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, covering your cough and staying at home.

Steps taken to protect patients, personnel, public

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

