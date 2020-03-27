‘An Evening of Hope’ September 12

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Relay For Life’s event scheduled for Saturday, May 2, has been canceled due to the Coronavirus.

Relay For Life of Union County Event Chair Beth Walker Lanceaster announced this (Friday) morning that “the American Cancer Society is not allowing any Relay events or in-person meetings until mid-May if then.” Lancaster said that because of this, the Signature Event which includes the Survivors Reception and Survivors Walk and Luminiary Service has been canceled for this year. She issued the following statement which outlines Relay For Life’s plans for this year which will include special event in the fall.

As we continue to manage through the current COVID-19 situation, it is important we all remain calm. We must make informed and practical decisions that keep our constituents safe with minimal disruption to our events and work. We know that cancer does not stop, so it is our responsibility to continue to fuel our mission during this challenging time — cancer patients and their families are counting on us.

The Relay For Life of Union County has made the decision to postpone our upcoming event. Instead of doing a traditional event we are going to do “An Evening of Hope,” at Tabernacle Baptist Church Family Life Center, September 12, 2020 at 6 p.m.. This evening of hope will be a Celebration of our Union County Survivors, Teams and Sponsors. We will have a dinner, awards, and a luminary service after.

If you are a Cancer Survivor, we need you to register so we can make sure you get an invitation. To register you can go to www.relayforlife.org/unionsc or call 1-800-227-2345 option 2, tell them when you call you would like to sign up as a Survivor for the Relay For Life of Union County.

We will be sharing additional details about this event as soon as they come available.

Lancaster stressed the importance of Survivors registering for the event so they can be sent an invitation so they can attend the event in September. She added that they can also register with any member of the county’s various Relay For Life teams.

Relay For Life is the American Cancer Society’s signature event. It started in 1986 in Tacoma Washington when Dr. Gordy Klatt, an Oncologist, wanted to do something for his patients. He was a runner so he took pledges and ran a track for 24 hours to raise money for The American Cancer Society. He ran over 80 miles over the 24-hour period. He did it again, but this time recruited some friends and Relay for Life as it exists today was born. Relay for Life is no longer 24 hours in length and the members of the teams that take part in it walk instead of run.

The Union County Relay For Life started in 1996 and has had 24 events since then, that number growing to 25 this past Friday when the 2019 Relay for Life was held at the Union County Fairgrounds. Each event involves local teams, some veterans of many years, some newly-formed, who each raise money for the fight against cancer. The funds by the teams and from other donations are collected by Union County Relay for Life and sent to The American Cancer Society.

In 2019, Relay for Life effort in Union County raised a total of $39,294.17

This story courtesy of Relay For Life of Union County.

