Sheriff: Inmates not being released

UNION COUNTY — An online report that he announced that non-violent inmates are being released from the Union County Detention Center because of the Coronavirus is not true according to Union County Sheriff David Taylor.

This past weekend, there was a report on the Internet that Taylor had said that non-violent inmates were being released from the Detention Center to help fight the spread of the Coronavirus.

In a telephone interview with The Union Times Monday morning, Taylor said that he had announced no such thing and described any and all reports that claimed he had as “misinformation. I don’t know where they get this from.”

Taylor said that, first, he cannot release anyone from the jail, and, second, he is not in charge of the jail and its prisoners.

“Only Magistrates and Judges can release an inmate,” Taylor said. “Plus, I don’t run the jail.”

Union County Detention Center Director Niel McKeown said that there are no plans to release any inmates from the Detention Center because of the Coronavirus.

“I haven’t been notified by anyone in the judicial system to take such a step,” McKeown said Monday afternoon.

The Detention Center holds an average of 60 pre-sentencing inmates and 64 sentenced inmates.

Union County Chief Magistrate Kevin Morrow said Monday afternoon that his office has had not received any directives about releasing inmates from the Detention Center because of the Coronavirus.

The online report included a photo of Taylor standing behind a podium speaking to an audience. Taylor said the photo was from the memorial service held in February for “Jojo,” a Bloodhound that had served with the UCSO for 10 years until being forced to retire after being diagnosed with cancer.

