UNION COUNTY — Union County has its first confirmed case of the Coronavirus.

In a statement released this (Tuesday) afternoon, Union County Emergency Management Director Robert Fraim announced that “SCDHEC has confirmed one case of COVID-19 in Union County. More details will become available as SCDHEC completes their investigation.”

Confirmed by DHEC; investigation continuing

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Union County Emergency Management.

