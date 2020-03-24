Local schools closed until April 30

UNION COUNTY — The schools of Union County will remain closed through the end of April.

In a statement released this (Tuesday) afternoon, Union County School District Superintendent Dr. William Roach announced that the District’s schools will remain closed in accordance with an Executive Order issued earlier this afternoon by Gov. Henry McMcmaster.

Local schools have been closed since Sunday, March 15, when McMaster ordered all schools in South Carolina closed through March 31 to help fight the spread of the Coronavirus. When that order was issued, it was hoped that schools could reopen at the beginning of April, but this afternoon McMaster announced that they will remain closed.

“At this time, students, parents, and families should plan for South Carolina’s schools to remain closed through the month of April,” McMaster and State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said in a joint statement. “Our dedicated teachers and school administrators have done a tremendous job in making it possible for our students to learn at home.

“We understand that the prospect of schools remaining closed for an extended period of time places stress and strain on parents and children,” they said. Rest assured, if there is any way to safely open our schools earlier, we will do that, but schools must remain closed to protect the health and safety of South Carolinians.”

The announcement stated that, as with McMaster’s previous order, his newest one will apply to the state’s public colleges, universities, and technical colleges, and encourage those institutions to maintain existing plans to provide instruction through virtual learning.

In his statement responding to McMaster’s announcement, Roach said that “as a result of the Governor’s executive order all South Carolina schools, including Union County Schools, will be closed until April 30, 2020. Your child’s health and well-being continue to remain our top priority. We will continue to provide lunches at our schools and on bus routes for anyone 18 years of age or younger.”

Since the schools were closed, the School District has been providing students with the means to continue their education and Roach said this will continue.

“Our teachers have done a wonderful job transitioning to e-learning and will continue to provide educational opportunities for students to complete at home,” Roach said. “Those educational opportunities will be online unless a student does not have access to technology. For those students we will continue to provide printed copies of assignments to be completed and returned to the teacher.”

The District’s Main Office and other facilities have been closed to the public and Roach said this will continue, but that certain services will continue to be provided to facilitate student learning.

“Our school buildings and offices will continue to stay closed to the public,” Roach said. However, our Technology Department will continue to check out laptops and make repairs between 8 a.m.-11 a.m., Monday-Thursday at 120 Lakeside Drive. Please continue to communicate with your student’s teachers and principal as we continue to work through these unprecedented times.”

Roach concluded by thanking the public for their support of the School District and its efforts to continue educating its students.

“Thank you for all that you are doing to help support our students and our schools,” Roach said. “I am reminded of a quote from NFL Coach Pete Carroll, ‘It comes down to taking care of the people in your organization and making them the best they can be — not giving up on them and never failing to be there for them.’ We each are apart of this organization — we are One Union!“

