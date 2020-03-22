Union County Courthouse closed

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Treasurer Deborah Robertson announced Friday that with the closing of the Union County Courthouse to the general public due to the Coronavirus alternative means for payments will be available to the people of Union County including dropping them off in the green drop box at the top of steps on the side of the Courthouse. Union County Probate Judge William D. All, III, announced that persons with filings for his office may place them in the drop box. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Treasurer Deborah Robertson announced Friday that with the closing of the Union County Courthouse to the general public due to the Coronavirus alternative means for payments will be available to the people of Union County including dropping them off in the green drop box at the top of steps on the side of the Courthouse. Union County Probate Judge William D. All, III, announced that persons with filings for his office may place them in the drop box. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson announced Friday that with the closing of the Union County Courthouse to the general public due to the Coronavirus the Family Court office drive-thru 322 East Main Street, Union, will be the alternate location for fines, fees, and other critical functions of her office. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson announced Friday that with the closing of the Union County Courthouse to the general public due to the Coronavirus the Family Court office drive-thru 322 East Main Street, Union, will be the alternate location for fines, fees, and other critical functions of her office. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Supervisor Frank Hart announced Friday that the Union County Courthouse and other county offices and buildings will be closed to the general public until further notice as part of the county’s efforts to fight the spread of the Coronavirus. The press release announcing the closure of the Courthouse also included announcements from a number of county department heads and elected officials of ways their offices will continue serving the public during that time. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Supervisor Frank Hart announced Friday that the Union County Courthouse and other county offices and buildings will be closed to the general public until further notice as part of the county’s efforts to fight the spread of the Coronavirus. The press release announcing the closure of the Courthouse also included announcements from a number of county department heads and elected officials of ways their offices will continue serving the public during that time.

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Courthouse and all other county government offices and buildings are closed to the public until further notice as part of the county’s efforts to fight the spread of the Coronavirus.

In a statement released Friday, Union County Supervisor Frank Hart announced that “as part of our continuing efforts to minimize the spread of the Coronavirus, Union County will be taking the following action until further notice:

All Union County Government Offices and buildings will be closed to the general public until further notice. Each elected official and department head is working on a modified operational plan for their office. Per the Governor’s executive order, all state agencies based in county facilities will prescribed their own operational plan. Please see below for departmental and elected official plans which have been submitted to date. All government offices will be staffed during normal business hours going forward. Essential and mandated services will continue. Please contact the office from which you need services for particulars regarding that department’s operational plan. Please monitor the Union County Emergency Management Division website and Facebook page for any future announcements and updates.

Hart concluded his portion of the announcement by stating “we appreciate your patience as we all work through this situation together.”

Emails And Phone Numbers

The announcement also included the emails and/or phone numbers of the County’s departments and offices of its elected officials .

Airport/Stadium — [email protected] — 429-1680

Alcohol and Drug — [email protected] — 429-1656

Animal Shelter — [email protected] — 429-2808

Assessor — [email protected] — 429-1650

Auditor — [email protected] — 429-1618

Building and Maintenance — [email protected] — 429-6565

Building Inspection — [email protected] — 466-2026

Clerk of Court — [email protected] — 429-1630

Code Enforcement — [email protected] — 429-1666

Community Development — [email protected]

Coroner — [email protected] — 427-3665

Delinquent Tax — [email protected] — 429-1617

Detention Center — [email protected] — 429-2818

Development Board — [email protected] — 319-1098

EPD/911 — [email protected] — 429-1620

Magistrate Court — [email protected] — 429-1648

Probate Court — [email protected] — 429-1625

Public Defender — Eric Delaney — 319-1315

Public Works — [email protected] — 429-2807

Sheriff’s Office — [email protected] — 429-1612

Solicitor’s Office — [email protected] —429-1639

Supervisor’s Office — [email protected] — 429-1600

Timken Sports Complex — [email protected] — 427-0150

Tourism — [email protected] — 706-0274

Treasurer — [email protected] — 429-1606

Union County Library — [email protected] — 427-7140, Extension 202

Veteran Affairs — [email protected] — 429-1605

Clerk Of Court

The press release also included the following letter from Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson to the people of Union County.

In an effort to help maintain the health and safety of our residents during the Coronavirus outbreak my office will be abiding by the order of the Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty dated March 12, 2020 and keep the courthouse available for critical functions. We will also be taking the following steps to assist you as best we can during this crisis. Anyone with concerns or questions please call my main office at 846-429-1630 or my family court office at 864-429-1632.

Collecting fine payments for circuit court, civil filings, deed/mortgages and any other filings at the main entrance to the courthouse.

Family Court office drive-thru open for fine payments and filings.

Plaintiffs or Defendants with on-going cases in general sessions court, family court or common pleas court are to contact their respective attorneys.

Again, call my office for any concerns or questions. We appreciate your patience.

Lawson also released a follow-up statement announcing that effective Monday, March 23, “in the event we have to completely close the court house, the alternate location for fines, fees, and other critical functions will be at Family Court office drive-thru 322 East Main Street, Union.”

Solicitor’s Office

The press release also included the following “COVID-19 Staffing & Services Plan” announced by Deputy Solicitor John W. Anthony of the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office for Union County.

Even though public access to the Union County Courthouse has been limited to matters of vital importance only, it is the intent of the Union County Solicitor’s Office to continue to offer as many of our normal services as possible to the public. In keeping with our standard procedure, the prosecutors assigned to the Union County Solicitor’s Office will continue to schedule and conduct meetings with Victims as necessary. While our office will be minimally staffed, many necessary interactions may be dealt with by telephone, fax, mail, and email. Those interactions include:

1) Submitting Victim’s Impact Statements and restitution documentation, victim correspondence, etc.

2) Submitting Domestic Violence Intervention Program enrollment documentation, defendant correspondence, etc.

3) Requesting an Expungement Order Application packet.

4) Requesting an appointment for a Diversion Program.

Any questions regarding any Diversion Program offered by the Union County Solicitor’s Office should be directed to the Diversion Programs Office at 864-429-1639. Any completed requirements documentation or payments for fees or restitution for any Diversion Program may be made be money order(s) made payable to the victim (for restitution) or to the appropriate Diversion Program and mailed to:

Union County Solicitor’s Office

PO Box 60

Union, SC 29379

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact our office at 864-429-1639.

Treasurer’s Office

A message from Union County Treasurer Deborah Robertson about making payments was also included in the press release.

Payments can be made by:

1. Phone — 1-866-239-6927

2. Online countyofunion.org (debit/credit cards) Mastercard, Visa, Discover

3. Green drop box at top of steps on side of building.

4. Mail Union County Treasurer PO Box 163, Union, SC 29379

Please be sure to have the RECEIPT if not please have TAG# or VIN#.

If paying by mail or drop box, we will mail a decal if you are due one and if there is a problem with DMV, we will mail you a receipt and you will have to go to DMV and take care of the issue.

If have any questions please call 864-429-1606.

Robertson concluded by urging everyone to “be safe.”

Probate Judge

A memo from Probate Court Judge William D. All, III, to Hart is also included in the press release.

In it, All states that the following will be his response to the shutdown of county offices to the public.

As a result of Union County’s COVID-19 Response, the Probate Court will be cancelling all non-emergency appointments and hearings and will be limiting its functions to the following:

• Involuntary Mental Health/Chemical Dependency Commitments

• Emergency Hearings

• Filings (via Dropbox at Court House Doors)

• Marriage License by Appointment

• Legal Research of Abstractors and Lawyers Only

Auditor’s Office

The press release also included Union County Auditor Brad Valentine’s “COVID-19 Plan Of Action” for the Auditor’s Office.

Valentine states that “in response to Union County Council’s effort to limit the spread of and severity of the Covid-19 Coronavirus in Union County, the Union County Auditor’s Office will participate by taking the following steps.”

1. As public traffic in the Courthouse is limited to emergency situations only, we ask that you call the office at 864-429-1618 before attempting to come in and let us assess your situation. Our office will be staffed between operating hours, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

2. Property tax exemption application for all kinds can wait until the regular business of the courthouse resumes. We will process Homestead applications for you in the office when we return to normal operating procedures. If you feel you need to get any other type of EXEMPTION APPLICATION in to the Department of Revenue before then, we’ll lead you through that process over the phone.

3. If you have a NEW VEHICLE or WATERCRAFT that you have purchased and MUST get a tax receipt to purchase a NEW LICENSE PLATE or WATERCRAFT REGISTRATION, please call the office and we will arrange a time for your to get in the building and take care of your business. If you are simply TRANSFERRING A LICENSE PLATE, that can be done at the SC DMV and does not require visiting our office.

4. Please understand that we DO NOT TAKE PAYMENTS of any kind in this office and for payments you will need to contact the appropriate office. Also, as we continue to tread through these uncharted waters, we want you to know that we will do everything without our power to continue provide the professional service that we pride ourselves on in the Auditor’s Office so please DO NOT HESITATE TO CALL us at 864-429-1618 and let us guide you through your situation.

Magistrates Office

Finally, the press release includes the announcement that “the Union Magistrates Office services will be limited to the following until further notice.”

It states that you may come to our office for:

• Restraining orders

• Payments: That cannot be made on line or by phone.

If at all possible, payments should be made by phone or online.

Phone payments can be made at 864-429-1648.

Online payments can be made by visiting the Union County webpage, clicking on the Magistrates webpage, and clicking on online payments in the middle of the page or going to https://publicindex.sccourts.org/Union/OnLinePayments/ProcessOnlinePayment.aspx.

Please call our office if you need assistance. 864-429-1648.

• If you have jury duty, traffic court, or a pending court case scheduled for the months of March and April you will receive a letter in the mail when it is rescheduled. Please contact our office if you have a change of address or have questions.

Offices announce alternatives for doing business

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County Supervisor’s Office.

This story courtesy of the Union County Supervisor’s Office.