Electronic City Council meetings

UNION — When Union City Council meets the Council Members and the Mayor gather at the City of Union Municipal Building to conduct the City’s business and discuss and take votes on ordinances and other measures that have been announced at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting and they do so before any and all members of the public who are physically present.

What if, however, for their next meeting, the Mayor and Council Members do not gather together at the Municipal Building but instead stay at their homes and conduct the City’s business including taking votes on ordinances and other measures over the phone or via the Internet with members of the public listening in/viewing the proceedings from their homes. Would that still be considered a legal meeting of Council? Would the actions taken by Council in such a meeting be legal?

The answer is yes, at least for the next two months.

During its March meeting Tuesday evening, Council voted unanimously to approve first and final reading of an “Emergency Ordinance To Permit And Allow For Electronic Meetings.” The ordinance allows Council to meet electronically from separate locations to conduct City business rather than meeting together in one location. Those meetings would be carried out over communications systems that would not only enable the members of Council to commuicate with one another but also allow the public to attend the meeting electronically as well.

Notice that this was first and final reading of the ordinance. Normally, two readings and a public hearing between the first and second readings of an ordinance are required before an ordinance becomes law. That’s not the case in the Electronic Meetings ordinance which only required one reading before becoming law.

Also, the ordinance was added to the agenda during Tuesday’s meeting and approved minutes later. That in itself was unusual because under normal circumstances an ordinance cannot just be added to an agenda during a meeting and voted on at that meeting anymore than an ordinance can become law after just one reading.

Of course, things aren’t normal right now, are they?

Council’s action was in response to the Coronavirus and the actions taken by United States of America President Donald Trump, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to combat the spread of the virus. The ordinance states that:

WHEREAS, on March 13, 2020, Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order No. 2020-08 related to 2019 Novel Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) and declared that a state of Emergency exists in South Carolina; and

WHEREAS, on March 15, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance recommending suspension of large events and mass gatherings that consist of 50 people or more in order to slow the spread of COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, while it is imperative for local government to continue to operate during States of Emergency, it is equally imperative for local governments to take steps to minimize the need for large gatherings in order to protect public health and safety and the health and safety of local government officials and staff; and

WHEREAS, the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act, which is codified at Title 30, Chapter 4 of the Code of Laws of South Carolina 1976, as amended, (the “Act”) defines a “Meeting” as “the convening of a quorum of the constituent membership of a public body, whether corporal or by means of electronic equipment, to discuss or act upon a matter over which the public body has supervision, control, jurisdiction or advisory power” (emphasis added); and

WHEREAS, due to the State of Emergency related to COVID-19¹;, it is advisable to make provisions for the holding of electronic public meetings, while ensuring any electronic meeting fully complies with the open meeting requirements of the Act; and

WHEREAS, the Act further permits that emergency meetings of public bodies may be held without having provided twenty-four hours’ notice of such meeting; and

WHEREAS, South Carolina law provides that cities and counties may enact emergency ordinances to meet public emergencies affecting life, health, safety or the property of the people upon a single reading, provided that such ordinance does not levy taxes, grant, renew or extend a franchise or impose or change a service rate, upon the affirmative vote of at least two-thirds of the city or county council present, and provided that such emergency ordinance shall expire automatically on the sixty-first day following its enactment; and

WHEREAS, it is hereby determined that a public emergency affecting life, health, and safety does exist, and therefore, it is appropriate and necessary to conduct an emergency meeting in order to enact this Ordinance/Resolution.

NOW, THEREFORE, be it hereby ordained in this emergency meeting of the City Council of the City of Union, as the governing body of the City of Union, South Carolina (the “Governing Body”), as follows:

Section 1. Standards for Electronic Meetings. The Governing Body is hereby authorized to conduct public meetings exclusively in electronic form, provided the medium for such meeting, whether telephonic, broadcast video, computer-based or other electronic media, or any combination of these, and the conduct of the electronic meeting allows for the following standards and practices to be met:

(a) At the beginning of any electronic meeting, the Mayor shall poll the members of the Governing Body to confirm attendance, and any member of the Governing Body attending by way of electronic media shall be considered present for the purposes of constituting a quorum.

(b) Throughout the duration of the electronic meeting, all members of the Governing Body, as well as any officials or staff required to speak at such meeting, must have the capability to be heard at all times by other members of the governing body and by the general public.

(c) Any vote of the Governing Body must be conducted by individual voice vote of the members of the Governing Body, who shall verbally indicate their vote on any matter by stating “yay” or “nay.” All individual votes shall be recorded by the clerk, secretary or presiding officers, as appropriate.

(d) Meetings shall be recorded or minutes kept in the same manner as an in-person meeting as required by the Act.

(e) All members of the governing body, officials, staff, and presenters should identify themselves and be recognized prior to speaking. Members of the Governing Body shall strictly comply with the rules of the Governing Body as they relate to procedural matters in order to preserve order and allow for the effectiveness of electronic meetings.

(f) Electronic executive sessions shall be permitted in accordance with the provisions of the Act and the Governing Body shall properly announce its reason for going into any executive session in conformance with Section 30-4-70 of the Act. Upon the entry into any electronic executive session, meeting minutes need not be kept and the electronic meeting utilized for such executive session may be held by (i) a separate telephonic, broadcast video, computer-based, or other electronic media, or by any combination of these wherein the public shall not be permitted to participate, or (ii) on the initial telephonic, broadcast video, computer-based, or other electronic media, or any combination of these, with the implementation of necessary participation or listening restrictions, provided that in either instance all members of the Governing Body must have the capability to be heard at all times.

(g) With respect to any electronic meeting, any public comment periods provided for by local ordinance, resolution, policy, or bylaws are hereby suspended. Members of the public may submit written public which shall be distributed to the members of the Governing Body.

Section 2. Suspension of Local Provisions. During the period of effectiveness of this Ordinance, by any ordinance, resolution, policy, or bylaw of the Governing Body that conflicts with the provisions thereof is suspended and shall be superseded hereby.

Section 3. Effective Date; Expiration. The provisions hereof shall be effective upon a single hearing and two-thirds vote of the Governing Body, and shall expire on the sixty-first day following the effective date hereof.

The ordinance by stating that it was “Done As An Emergency Ordinance At An Emergency Meeting.”

¹ On Monday, March 16, 2020, President Trump issued guidelines that called for Americans to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.

