County declares public health emergency

UNION COUNTY — The government of Union County is hoping for the best but preparing for the worst with the passing of an ordinance Friday declaring a state of emergency in the county in response to the Coronavirus according to Supervisor Frank Hart.

In a special session this (Friday) afternoon, Union County Council met and voted unanimously to approve the ordinance declaring the state of emergency.

Prior to the vote, Hart spoke about the need for the ordinance in light of the spread of the Coronavirus. Hart pointed out that the first cases of Coronavirus were announced in China on January 7 and the first in the United States in Washington State on January 20. He said that as of January 30, there were 10,000 cases in 21 countries and that as of Friday morning (March 20) worldwide there were 254,000 cases, 10,000 deaths from the virus, and 80,000 recoveries. In the United States there were as of Friday 10,442 cases and 150 deaths.

Hart said that projections are that within the next 30 days the number of Coronavirus cases in America could grow to anywhere from 150,000 to 1.4 million. Given this possibility, Hart said it is necessary that Union County be prepared and that the county have the tools it needs to cope with such a development. He said the ordinance provides the county government with those tools which he said would not be used unless absolutely necessary.

“We are hoping for the best but we are preparing for the worst,” Hart said.

Hart pointed out that similar ordinances have been passed by 21 other counties in South Carolina and that other counties are working on ordinances of their own.

In addition, Hart pointed out that the ordinance is a temporary one that will expire 61 days after it takes effect unless renewed by County Council. Hart added that there are no plans at the present time to make use of any of the tools authorized by the ordinance beyond possibly closing the Union County Courthouse and other county offices to the public. He said that the county has already asked the public to do any business they have with the county by means that do not involve them physically entering the Courthouse or any other county offices.

“We’ve asked people to do stuff remotely, to call with questions, go online, drop payments in the drop box,” Hart said.

Council’s meeting was live-streamed as attendance was limited to Hart and the other Council Members and necessary staff. Hart said this was in response to the request by President Trump that people avoid gatherings of more than 10 people to help prevent the spread of the virus and new infections.

All Council Members were present in the Grand Jury Room of the Courthouse for Friday’s meeting except Councilman Ben Ivey who spoke and voted by phone.

The ordinance states that:

WHEREAS, the Governor of South Carolina (the “State”), by Executive Order 2020-08 has declared that a state of emergency exists by virtue of the threat posed worldwide by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (“COVID-19”); and

WHEREAS, Union County, South Carolina (the “County”) has taken, and must continue to take, all necessary and appropriate actions available to it in proactively preparing for and promptly responding to the COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, as cases of COVID-19 increase, causing an imminent threat to the citizens of and visitors to Union County, it is necessary for the County to implement emergency planning for anticipated problems and prepare for and implement emergency actions needed to confront the challenges of this public health emergency.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED as an Emergency Ordinance, in accordance with South Carolina Code of Laws Title 4, Article 9 Section 130 and Union County Code of Ordinances, Union County, South Carolina, acting by and through its governing body, the Union County Council (“County Council”) declares that a state of emergency exists, in the County and State, and that the threat therefrom is imminent, and extraordinary emergency measures are deemed necessary and appropriate to cope with the existing and anticipated situation. Union County hereby implements a COVID-19 operations plan and all necessary emergency procedures required thereby, immediately upon enactment of this Emergency Ordinance on March 20, 2020, and until further notice.

1. The County Supervisor and all County staff are authorized to take any necessary actions and use all available resources for protection of the health, safety and welfare of Union County citizens and visitors including but not limited to the following, each of which is hereby authorized and directed and ordered:

a. Utilize all available resources of county government as reasonably necessary and as funds are available to cope with the COVID-19 emergency; and

b. Transfer the direction, personnel, or functions of county departments and agencies or units thereof for purposes of facilitating or performing emergency services, as necessary or desirable; and

c. Contract, requisition and compensate for goods and services from private sources as authorized by the Supervisor, without regard to normal procurement procedures, while still attempting to maintain competitive procurement, only to the degree reasonable and possible, in the sole determination of the County Supervisor; and

d. Compel performance by government officials and employees of the duties and functions assigned in the county emergency plan or the Supervisor’s directives hereunder; and

e. Direct evacuations of all or part of the population from any stricken or threatened area within the county if such action is deemed necessary for preservation of life or other disaster mitigation, response or recovery; and

f. Prescribe routes, modes of transportation and destinations in connection with evacuations or relocations, if any; and

g. Control ingress and egress to and from a disaster area, the movement of persons within the area and the occupancy of premises therein; and

h. Suspend or limit the sale, dispensing or transportation of alcoholic beverages, firearms, explosives and combustibles; and

i. Make provisions for the availability and use of temporary housing; and

j. Implement curfews as reasonably necessary to preserve and protect life; and

k. Suspend or limit nonemergency activities and prohibit public assemblies of greater than ten (10) persons; and

l. Take any and all other actions deemed necessary by the Supervisor or his appointees, for the preservation of the health, safety and welfare of citizens, residents, and visitors of and to Union County, South Carolina.

2. All orders, ordinances, resolutions, and normal procedures and parts of the Union County Code of Ordinances in conflict herewith, or which would hinder the application and use of emergency procedures pursuant hereto or otherwise, are hereby suspended until the later of the dates in Paragraph 3, hereof. Specifically, but without limitation in any regard, all meetings of public bodies in Union County may be conducted electronically, using all available electronic means, while still being conducted and broadcast in such a manner as to honor the spirit and intent of the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act to the greatest degree possible, given the circumstances and the resources available, and specifically with heed to the limitations on meeting size provided herein and by other state and national directives.

3. This Ordinance and its declaration of emergency shall remain in force until, in the Supervisor’s determination, aided and assisted by all such assets and sources of information as he should deem necessary, emergency conditions associated with COVID-19 have subsided and the emergency procedures and limitations in Union County are no longer necessary to protect the life and property of our citizens, or upon the sixty-first (61st) day after the effective date of this emergency ordinance, whichever comes first.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_web1_Union-County-Logo-1.jpg

Declaration to remain in effect for 60 days