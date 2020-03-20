YMCA to close at 7 p.m. tonight

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County YMCA will be closed to the public at 7 p.m. this (Friday) evening in response to the issuance of a mandatory closure to help combat the spread of the Coronavirus. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County YMCA will be closed to the public at 7 p.m. this (Friday) evening in response to the issuance of a mandatory closure to help combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

UNION — The Union County YMCA will be closed to the public beginning at 7 p.m. this (Friday) evening.

The closing was announced this (Friday) morning by Union County YMCA CEO April Hail in a letter “to our YMCA Family & Community.” In the letter, Hall writes:

These are truly unprecedented times. COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is now a global pandemic and we are uncertain about the days ahead. It’s hard to imagine more difficult circumstances for our community and our YMCA. We are a Christ-centered community organization with a mission of putting Christian principles into practice through our powerful programs that can change lives for the better. Our hope is always to build relationships and community through serving one another. But the nature of this virus, and how it spreads, presents significant challenges for us all. This virus stands in direct contrast to what we do here at the YMCA. Isolation vs. relationships. COVID-19 works best when people are gathered and interact.

In order to protect the health of our community, a mandatory closure has been issued and will go into effect today, March 20, 2020, at 7 p.m. Our plan is to reopen as soon as possible. We will continue to evaluate the risks and updates will be shared on social media.

During our temporary closure, we ask that everyone adheres to the President’s recommendation of no gatherings of more than 10 people. Even though your YMCA is closed, our leadership plans to work closely with local officials, emergency agencies, school systems, and health care organizations to support our community however we can.

As we navigate through this rapidly evolving situation, we will continue to make decisions in wisdom, prayer, and counsel from other leaders and a strong determination to serve you and our community. Above all, I urge you to allow this moment to move your heart to what is most important in life. I pray that this moment will remind us of the sovereignty of God and the truth of the Gospel.

The letter concludes by stating the YMCA Mission: To put Christian principles into practice that promote healthy Spirit, Mind, and Body for all.

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County YMCA will be closed to the public at 7 p.m. this (Friday) evening in response to the issuance of a mandatory closure to help combat the spread of the Coronavirus. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_20200320_090908.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County YMCA will be closed to the public at 7 p.m. this (Friday) evening in response to the issuance of a mandatory closure to help combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

Following issuance of mandatory closing order

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County YMCA.

This story courtesy of the Union County YMCA.