City Hall to be closed to the public

UNION — The City of Union Municipal Building will temporarily be closed to the public beginning Monday, March 23 and remained closed until the State of Emergency declared by Gov. Henry McMaster is lifted.

In a statement released this (Thursday) afternoon, City of Union Administrator Joe Nichols announced that “in an effort to lower the spread of COVID-19, we will be implementing the following temporary policies effective March 23, 2020.”

City Hall

First, Nichols said that City Hall will be closed to the general public who are encouraged to use alternative methods for handling their business with the City.

“We encourage everyone to use the drive-thru window, on-line services, or call by phone to conduct your business at City Hall,” Nichols said. “We will be placing a doorbell at the main entrance to assist anyone who feels it is absolutely a necessity to see someone to conduct their business in person.”

Utilities

Second, Nichols said the City is suspending disconnections of utility services through the remainder of March.

“The City will suspend disconnection until March 31, 2020 due to the State of Emergency issued by Governor McMaster,” Nichols said. “We will comply with any mandates from the Office of Regulatory Staff after March 31, 2020. As an added benefit, we will not charge the 1.5% convenience fee if you pay by credit card over the phone during this time.

“The City of Union will continue to read meters and process billing,” he said. “We encourage everyone to pay their utility bills on time, and any past due bills will have to be paid in full once the State of Emergency is lifted.”

New Developments

Nichols added that the City is cooperating with other agencies to stay on top of developments regarding the Coronavirus and will continue to serve its customers in the days ahead.

The City of Union is monitoring COVID-19 with local, state and national leaders,” Nichols said. “We are working very closely with our local governments, authorities and the health officials to stay abreast of any new information that comes available. The City of Union will continue to provide the service that our customers rely on every day during the emergency.”

