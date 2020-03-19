Board meetings to be live-streamed

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Board of School Trustees will begin live-streaming their meetings and limit the number of persons present in accordance with Gov. Henry McMaster’s order limiting the size of public gatherings.

In a statement released this (Thursday) morning, the Board announced that “per Governor Henry McMaster’s executive order relating to the COVID-19 virus, he has limited public gatherings to 10 or less. As a safety precaution for the welfare of our citizens the Governor has asked restaurants to close their dining rooms. The Policy & Legal Services team of the South Carolina School Boards Association has also highly recommended to school board meetings follow this general idea.”

The Board states that “to help protect our citizens, board members, and the administration of Union County Schools we will be live-streaming board meetings until the Governor lifts this ban. We will place a link on our district webpage to direct viewers to the live steam.”

In addition, the Board states that “we are also limiting access to the Board meetings to essential staff and Board members. Due to these changes there will be no public comments section on the agenda. If the public has comments and/or concerns during this time they may email the Board secretary at [email protected]”

The Board will hold its next meeting Monday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m. in Room 600 of the CATE Center. The meeting had originally been scheduled to be held in the Union County High School Library. The Board, however, decided to move it to the CATE Center. In addition, the Board will hold all of its meetings in the CATE Center until the COVID-19 ban is lifted.

In announcing its plans, the Board thanked the public for “your understanding and cooperation during this unprecedented time in our County, State, and our Country.”

Meetings limited to trustees, essential staff