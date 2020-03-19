Visits to UMC temporarily suspended

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is temporarily suspending visitation to Union Medical Center and its other hospitals as a precaution against the Coronavirus. The SRHS will also be closing many of the entrances to its hospitals and other facilities. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is temporarily suspending visitation to Union Medical Center and its other hospitals as a precaution against the Coronavirus. The SRHS will also be closing many of the entrances to its hospitals and other facilities.

SPARTANBURG — The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is temporarily suspending all visitations to all of its hospitals including Union Medical Center.

On Thursday, March 12, announced visitor restrictions, asking the public not to visit SRHS hospitals as a precaution against the spread of the Coronavirus. This past Monday (March 16), SRHS tightened those restrictions and limited visitors to “only one designated partner or primary caregiver/guardian at a time,” per patient including maternity and pediatric patients. In announcing the tightened restrictions, SRHS also stated that “visitors under the age of 18 will not be allowed to visit any hospital campus.”

Just three days after it announced those additional restrictions, SRHS announced this morning (Thursday, March 19) that it is temporarily suspending visitation to its hospitals.

The press release states that “the last few days, our community has taken dramatic steps to limit the spread of COVID-19, from closing schools to changing the way we dine, shop and socialize. Over the last two weeks, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System has steadily increased our visitor restrictions in response to this pandemic.”

Dr. Christopher Lombardozzi, Chief Medical Officer for Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, said that “the community has been very understanding, and we appreciate the cooperation we have received from families and friends Now, we are temporarily suspending all visitation at our hospitals. We understand that this is an inconvenience, but the health and safety of our community is paramount.”

The press release states that effective 8 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 (today), visitation will be limited to only three situations:

• End-of-life situations

• Labor & Delivery

• NICU and pediatric patients

The press release states that “these patients will be allowed only one visitor at a time.”

It reiterates that “visitors under the age of 18 will not be allowed to visit any hospital campus.”

SRHS also operates a number of nursing facilities including Ellen Sagar Nursing Center and the press release states that, as was announced Monday, all visitors to those facilities “are restricted, except in certain compassionate care situations, such as an end-of-life situation.”

The press release states that the decision to suspend visitation follows recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), as well as state and federal leadership.

“We encourage families to use alternative means of communicating with their loved ones, and if needed, wait in their vehicles while a patient attends an appointment — in accordance with state and federal guidelines for limiting personal interactions,” it states.

These restrictions apply to the following acute-care hospitals:

• Cherokee Medical Center

• Pelham Medical Center

• Spartanburg Medical Center

• Spartanburg Medical Center — Mary Black Campus

• Union Medical Center

In addition to these visitation restrictions, the press release states that the SRHS be closing many entrances to hospitals and facilities. Signage will direct patients to open entryways.

The press release also states that certain screenings and testing, such as mammograms and lung scans, are being rescheduled, with the health system notifying patients.

Many hospital entrances to be closed