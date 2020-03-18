SCC Union County Campus closed

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus is closed through the end of March along with the rest of the SCC system as a precaution against the Coronavirus. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus is closed through the end of March along with the rest of the SCC system as a precaution against the Coronavirus.

SPARTANBURG — Spartanburg Community College will close March 16-31, 2020, for all classes and non-essential services, events in compliance with an executive order issued today (Sunday, March 15) by SC Governor Henry McMaster due to an imminent public health emergency from 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The college is currently determining whether alternative methods of instruction will be held and updates will be communicated to students, faculty and staff via the College’s website (https://www.sccsc.edu/index.php) and email.

The immediate closing is for all SCC campuses located in the College’s service area of Spartanburg, Union and Cherokee counties including:

• SCC Central Campus & Downtown Campus — Spartanburg

• SCC Cherokee County Campus — Gaffney

• SCC Tyger River Campus — Duncan

• SCC Union County Campus — Union

Additionally, the following mandates are effective immediately through March 31:

• Students do not report to class or campus, but instead should communicate with their instructors via email for additional guidance.

• Only essential personnel should report to work including the following:

— Executive Council members

— Associate Vice Presidents

— Academic Deans

— Academic Department Chairs

— Campus Operations Staff

— IT staff

— Marketing and public relations staff

— Campus directors and support staff

— Spark Center staff

• All events, activities planned at all SCC campuses are cancelled.

• College operations staff will begin an immediate deep cleaning of all areas on all campuses.

SCC is committed to the safety, security and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and campus visitors. During this time of uncertainty, SCC administration is closely monitoring all COVID-19 developments and will make decisions in the best interest of our college community. We recommend following guidelines provided by Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

For additional information, please visit the SCC website at (https://www.sccsc.edu/index.php) as well as an SCC webpage dedicated to COVID-19 updates (https://www.sccsc.edu/coronavirus.php).

About Spartanburg Community College

SCC offers more than 70 academic program offerings including associate degrees, diplomas and certificates, plus University Transfer opportunities to four-year colleges and universities.

Along with all other SCC campuses

Special to The Union Times

