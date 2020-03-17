SRHS further restricts visitors

Charles Warner | The Union Times Less than week after it announced restrictions on visitors to nursing homes like Ellen Sagar Nursing Center and hospitals like Union Medical Center as a precaution against the spread of the Coronavirus, the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is further tightening those restrictions by asking that no one visit those facilities. Charles Warner | The Union Times Less than week after it announced restrictions on visitors to nursing homes like Ellen Sagar Nursing Center and hospitals like Union Medical Center as a precaution against the spread of the Coronavirus, the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is further tightening those restrictions by asking that no one visit those facilities. Charles Warner | The Union Times Less than week after it announced restrictions on visitors to hospitals like Union Medical Center and nursing homes like Ellen Sagar Nursing Center as a precaution against the spread of the Coronavirus, the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is further tightening those restrictions by asking that no one visit those facilities. Charles Warner | The Union Times Less than week after it announced restrictions on visitors to hospitals like Union Medical Center and nursing homes like Ellen Sagar Nursing Center as a precaution against the spread of the Coronavirus, the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is further tightening those restrictions by asking that no one visit those facilities.

SPARTANBURG — Less than a week after it announced visitor restrictions for its hospitals including Union Medical Center and its nursing homes including Ellen Sagar Nursing Center the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is now asking that no one visit those institutions.

The SRHS announced its initial visitor restrictions on Thursday, March 12, asking “visitors not to visit hospitals as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus.” The press release stated that Spartanburg Regional is continuing to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS) guidelines. It also stated that nursing homes would have very restrictive visitation in accordance with CMS guidelines.

“Spartanburg Regional’s No. 1 priority is to keep our community safe and healthy — this includes our patients, our visitors and caregivers,” said Dr. Christopher Lombardozzi, Chief Medical Officer for Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. “Out of an abundance of caution, and effective immediately, Spartanburg Regional is restricting visitation in our nursing homes and hospitals. We especially discourage people who were recently in an area where there’s been a high level of transmission of the COVID-19 to avoid visits.”

On Monday, the SRHS announced that it was further restricting visitors to hospitals like Union Medical Center and nursing homes like Ellen Sagar Nursing Center. The press release states that:

For the health of our patients, visitors, caregivers and community, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is asking that people do not visit our hospitals, including nursing homes and long-term care locations.

Hospital visitors are limited to only one designated partner or primary caregiver/guardian at a time, which includes maternity and pediatric patients. Visitors under the age of 18 will not be allowed to visit any hospital campus.

Visitor exceptions will be considered based on end-of-life situations or when a visitor is essential for the patient’s emotional well-being and care.

For nursing facilities, all visitors are restricted, except in certain compassionate care situations, such as an end-of-life situation.

We recognize that this can be disappointing to our visitors, patients and their loved ones. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Our No. 1 priority is your health and the safety of our patients.

