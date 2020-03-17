Schools to continue serving lunch

UNION COUNTY — Even though its schools will be closed for the next two weeks the Union County School District will continue serving lunch to students with meals available for pick-up in front of the schools or delivered by school bus.

The continued serving of lunches was announced Monday by Union County School District Superintendent Dr. William Roach as part of a series of steps the District is taking to deal with the Coronavirus. In the press release, Roach stated that:

• Per the Governor’s executive order schools will be closed until March 31, 2020.

On Sunday, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all schools in South Carolina to be closed through March 31 as part of the state’s efforts to combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

• All field trips for the month of March have been cancelled. We will continue to monitor the trips for April and make a decision on whether those will be cancelled also.

In addition to the cancellation of all field trips scheduled for the remainder of March, all games and other District athletic activities scheduled for that time have also been cancelled. Those cancellations were announced by Union County School District Athletic Director Scott Sherbert shortly after McMaster ordered the schools closed.

• Schools and District offices will operate on summer hours during the two-week school closure. Those hours are 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. This helps reduce the number of days our employees will be “assembling” and gives some relief for anyone that may need to help with supervision of children.

• During this two-week school closure, we will conduct a deep cleaning of all of our facilities.

• We will begin Wednesday (March 18) having both drive-thru service for lunch and also will begin delivering meals by way of bus routes. On Wednesday, our bus drivers will drive bus routes and stop at routes to allow cafeteria workers and classroom assistants to hand out lunches to all children 18 and younger.

Unfortunately, according to our Federal guidelines we can only give lunches to children. Adults cannot pick up lunches and take them home to their children.

The buses will deliver meals between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The drive-thru service will be each day from 11:30 a.m. till 1 p.m. The meals can be picked up daily at the following sites:

o Foster Park Elementary — bus loop/front of school

o Monarch Elementary — bus loop/front of school

o Buffalo Elementary — bus loop/front of school

o Jonesville Elementary Middle — bus loop/front of school

o Sims Middle — bus loop/front of school

o Union County High — front of the school

• There will be no food delivered and/or no drive-thru services this Friday (March 20) due to this Friday being a scheduled student holiday.

• Beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020 our students will begin online school or e-learning. We have worked hard to eliminate technology barriers for students, but we realize some barriers may still exist.

For our elementary students, and those students who do not have access to internet, we have instructional packets to cover the time we are scheduled to be out of school. Parents or students can have the packets emailed to them or stop by the school to pick up a packet.

Teachers will be available via email to help students with questions, etc. during regular school hours each day.

For more information contact the Union County School District at 864-429-1740.

Via drive-thru service or delivery by bus