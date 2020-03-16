Libraries closed through March 31

UNION COUNTY — Just days after their opening was announced the new branches of the Union County Library System in Jonesville, Lockhart, and Carlisle have been closed to the public along with the Union County Carnegie Library in Union as part of Union County’s response to the Coronavirus.

In a statement released this (Monday) morning, Union County Supervisor Frank Hart announced that “in an effort to minimize the spread of the coronavirus,” the county is taking the following steps:

• All Union County recreation and sports programming is suspended until further notice.

The announcement of the suspending of county recreation and sports programming comes just one day after Union County School District Athletic Director Scott Sherbert announced that all School District games and related activities scheduled for the remainder of March had been canceled. Sherbert made this announcement shortly after Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all schools across the state to close and remain closed for the rest of the month.

• The Union County Public Library will be closed to the public through Tuesday, March 31.

Hart’s announcement that the Library System is closed comes less than a week after it was announced on Tuesday, March 10, that new library branches had been opened in Jonesville, Lockhart, and Carlisle to provide the residents of those communities with many of the same services provided by the Union County Carnegie Library in Union. Now they, along with the Carnegie Library in Union, are closed through the end of March.

• All visitation at the Union County Jail and Detention Center is suspended until further notice.

On Friday, Union County Detention Center Director Niel McKeown announced that “in lieu of recent events regarding the spread of the emerging infectious disease labeled COVID-19 AKA “Coronavirus,” the Union County Detention Center, in line with the South Carolina Department of Corrections, has temporarily halted all visitation and volunteer activities for the next 14 days. These measures are considered preventative to the spread of COVID-19.”

The press release states that “effective immediately,” no visitors or volunteers would be allowed to enter the Detention Center, which McKeown said includes the “Pre-Trial (Jail) and Work-Camp (Chain Gang) Facilities. “

McKeown said that “these measures are being undertaken for the safety, and well being of the public, our staff, and the inmates incarcerated at the facility.”

Hart said this afternoon, that the county is suspending all visits to the jail and detention center until further notice while the county awaits new information about the spread of the virus and steps to take to combat it.

In announcing the halt to visitation and volunteer activities, McKeown said that “we regret any inconvenience these necessary actions placed on the inmates incarcerated at the facility, and the family members of those incarcerated. Lattice, our phone provider, can offer video visitation from home to visitors for detainees and inmates in the Pre-Trial Division, however the Work-Camp (sentenced inmates) does not have that capability.”

McKeown said that “this action will be reviewed, and adjusted accordingly in cooperation with the State Department of Corrections, the Department of Health and Environmental Control, the Center for Disease Control, as well as the Union County Emergency Preparedness Division.” He emphasized that “currently there are no suspected cases of COVID-19 at the Detention Center,” adding that the halt to visits and volunteer activities “is only a preventative measure.”

• The public is encouraged to not personally visit Union County Government Offices unless absolutely necessary. General questions may be answered by phone and most payments can be made online or by using the dropbox at the courthouse.

• In addition, Hart said residents are encouraged to limit travel out of county to essential trips only as this will reduce the likelihood of bringing the virus in from a neighboring county.

• All private organizations are encouraged to follow the CDC recommendations regarding limiting group gatherings to 50 people or less.

• Residents should regularly monitor the Union County Emergency Management Division website and facebook page for any future announcements and updates.

“We appreciate your patience as we all work through this situation,” Hart said.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_web1_Union-County-Logo.jpg

Public asked to limit travel outside county