Carnegie Corner: St. Patrick’s Day Party

Upcoming Events

March 16-21

Internet Basics | March 16 | 1:30-2:30 PM | Historic Space, Library

For Adults

Tuesday Storytime | March 17 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library

Ages 0-4

St. Patrick’s Day Party | March 17 | 4-6 PM | Children’s Area, Library

For All Ages

Coding @ the Carnegie | March 18 | 5:30-6:30 PM | Children’s Area, Library

For Ages 16-25

Internet Basics | March 19 | 5:30-6:30 PM | Historic Space, Library

For Adults

Library Branches

The Union County Carnegie Library is excited to announce our branch locations are now open throughout the county! In partnership with the municipalities and the county, we will be operating out of the Carlisle Town Hall, Jonesville Town Hall Senior Center, and the Lockhart Town Hall.

Search the library catalog and place items on hold. Once you have found an item to place on hold, simply select either the Carnegie Library, Carlisle, Jonesville, or Lockhart as your desired pickup location.

Computers are located in each branch location, and black/white printing and copying is available for $.10 per page. Faxing is unfortunately not currently available at any of our branches.

Library staff are located in each branch during the following days and times, and will be happy to answer any questions you may have, or assist you with placing items on hold. We are proud to serve Union County!

Community Events

The Union County Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours at the Union County Carnegie Library Thursday, March 19, from 5:30-7 p.m.

It will be an evening of culture and networking that will give those attending an opportunity to learn things and even gain new clients.

Heavy hor dourves will be served.

New Items Added

Search our catalog and place items on hold!

Adult DVD

Color Out of Space

Dark Waters

Jojo Rabbit

Queen & Slim

Juvenile DVD

Playmobil: The Movie

Juvenile Picture Book

Goodbye Winter, Hello Spring by Kenard Pak

Plant the Tiny Seed by Christie Matheson

The Spring Visitors by Karel Hayes

Lola Plants a Garden by Anna McQuinn

Snow Rabbit, Spring Rabbit by Il Sung Na

Some Bugs by Angela Diterlizzi

Spring for Sophie by Yael Werber

There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed A Clover by Lucille Colandro

When Spring Comes By Kevin Henkes

USC Union Updates

Spring break will be extended through next week (March 16-22).

All classes are cancelled through March 22.

Spring II classes for USC Union and USC Union Palmetto College students will begin March 23.

Beginning March 23-April 3, classes will be taught online/virtually.

Campus will be open.

All campus events and socials are cancelled.

The Literary Festival is cancelled for 2020.

All athletic games and practices are expected to continue.

Please continue to check Blackboard.

