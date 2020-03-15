Carnegie Corner: St. Patrick’s Day Party

Upcoming Events
March 16-21
Internet Basics | March 16 | 1:30-2:30 PM | Historic Space, Library
For Adults
Tuesday Storytime | March 17 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library
Ages 0-4
St. Patrick’s Day Party | March 17 | 4-6 PM | Children’s Area, Library
For All Ages
Coding @ the Carnegie | March 18 | 5:30-6:30 PM | Children’s Area, Library
For Ages 16-25
Internet Basics | March 19 | 5:30-6:30 PM | Historic Space, Library
For Adults
Library Branches
The Union County Carnegie Library is excited to announce our branch locations are now open throughout the county! In partnership with the municipalities and the county, we will be operating out of the Carlisle Town Hall, Jonesville Town Hall Senior Center, and the Lockhart Town Hall.
Search the library catalog and place items on hold. Once you have found an item to place on hold, simply select either the Carnegie Library, Carlisle, Jonesville, or Lockhart as your desired pickup location.
Computers are located in each branch location, and black/white printing and copying is available for $.10 per page. Faxing is unfortunately not currently available at any of our branches.
Library staff are located in each branch during the following days and times, and will be happy to answer any questions you may have, or assist you with placing items on hold. We are proud to serve Union County!
Community Events
The Union County Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours at the Union County Carnegie Library Thursday, March 19, from 5:30-7 p.m.
It will be an evening of culture and networking that will give those attending an opportunity to learn things and even gain new clients.
Heavy hor dourves will be served.
New Items Added
Search our catalog and place items on hold!
Adult DVD
Color Out of Space
Dark Waters
Jojo Rabbit
Queen & Slim
Juvenile DVD
Playmobil: The Movie
Juvenile Picture Book
Goodbye Winter, Hello Spring by Kenard Pak
Plant the Tiny Seed by Christie Matheson
The Spring Visitors by Karel Hayes
Lola Plants a Garden by Anna McQuinn
Snow Rabbit, Spring Rabbit by Il Sung Na
Some Bugs by Angela Diterlizzi
Spring for Sophie by Yael Werber
There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed A Clover by Lucille Colandro
When Spring Comes By Kevin Henkes
USC Union Updates
Spring break will be extended through next week (March 16-22).
All classes are cancelled through March 22.
Spring II classes for USC Union and USC Union Palmetto College students will begin March 23.
Beginning March 23-April 3, classes will be taught online/virtually.
Campus will be open.
All campus events and socials are cancelled.
The Literary Festival is cancelled for 2020.
All athletic games and practices are expected to continue.
Please continue to check Blackboard.
