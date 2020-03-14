COVID-19 could cause blood shortages

GREENVILLE — Concerns about COVID-19 (coronavirus) are negatively impacting blood donations. Blood centers across the nation are pleading for anyone who is feeling healthy to do their part and donate. For a few weeks now, The Blood Connection (TBC) has seen an increase in blood drive cancellations and low donor turnout due to the fears surrounding the virus that has been heavily covered in the news. TBC and other blood centers nationwide are concerned that this could lead to blood shortages,which could impact local hospitals.

“The impacts on the blood supply from COVID-19 will only be as bad as this community allows it to be,” said Dr. Robert Rainer, Medical Director for The Blood Connection. “If those who are feeling healthy donate now and encourage others to do the same, there could be little to no impact, and communities’ blood supplies will remain resilient and self-sustaining.”

TB Censures that all donors are healthy through wellness screenings prior to their donation and the organization is taking extra precautionary measures to ensure that all donor centers and mobiles are clean and safe places to donate blood. In addition, TBC has an internal incident command team that monitors collection and inventory levels and meets to discuss and prepare for different scenarios regarding COVID-19.

“Now is the time to do something heroic for your community,” said Delisa English, President and CEO of The Blood Connection.“Please donate blood today.”

If you are interested in hosting a blood drive in your community or to make an appointment, please visit thebloodconnection.org or call 864-255-5000.

About The Blood Connection

Founded in Greenville, SC, The Blood Connection has been committed to saving lives since 1962. TBC is an independently managed, not-for-profit, community blood center that provides blood products to more than 70 hospitals within Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.Recognized by the U.S. Congress for its dedication to disaster preparedness and the community, TBC works diligently to collect blood from volunteer donors to meet the ever-increasing demand. By keeping collections local, TBC serves hundreds of thousands of patients a year in its communities. TBC is licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit thebloodconnection.org.

