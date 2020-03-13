No visits or volunteers for 14 days

UNION COUNTY — No visitors or volunteers will be admitted to the Union County Detention Center for the next two weeks as a precaution against the Coronavirus.

In a statement released this (Friday) afternoon, Detention Center Director Niel McKeown announced that “in lieu of recent events regarding the spread of the emerging infectious disease labeled COVID-19 AKA “Coronavirus,” the Union County Detention Center, in line with the South Carolina Department of Corrections, has temporarily halted all visitation and volunteer activities for the next 14 days. These measures are considered preventative to the spread of COVID-19.”

The press release states that “effective immediately, no VISITORS or VOLUNTEERS are allowed to enter the Detention Center, this includes both the Pre-Trial (Jail) and Work-Camp (Chain Gang) Facilities. “

McKeown said that “these measures are being undertaken for the safety, and well being of the public, our staff, and the inmates incarcerated at the facility.”

In announcing the halt to visitation and volunteer activities, McKeown said that “we regret any inconvenience these necessary actions place on the inmates incarcerated at the facility, and the family members of those incarcerated. Lattice, our phone provider, can offer video visitation from home to visitors for detainees and inmates in the Pre-Trial Division, however the Work-Camp (sentenced inmates) does not have that capability.”

McKeown said that “this action will be reviewed, and adjusted accordingly in cooperation with the State Department of Corrections, the Department of Health and Environmental Control, the Center for Disease Control, as well as the Union County Emergency Preparedness Division.

The press release states that “updates will be forwarded to the media outlets, and posted on the Detention Center’s social media page.”

McKeown emphasized that “currently there are no suspected cases of COVID-19 at the Detention Center,” adding that the halt to visits and volunteer activities “is only a preventative measure.”

At the Union County Detention Center

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County Detention Center.

