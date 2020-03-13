Bantams, Lady Bantams games canceled

UNION — The spring season for the USC Union Bantams Baseball and Lady Bantams Softball has been suspended and games scheduled for the next three weeks in response to the Coronavirus.

In a statement released Thursday, USC Union announced that “NJCAA Region 10 has reached a decision to suspend all Region 10 sports through April 5. The Region will reassess where we are both locally and nationally at that time.”

The press release states that “we will update everyone on new game schedules when we hear more. USC Union Bantam Athletics thanks you for your support and patience during this time.”

Region 10 sports suspended until April 5

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of USC Union.

