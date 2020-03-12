Visit to UMC, Ellen Sagar restricted

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System has instituted visit restrictions at its acute care hospitals including Union Medical Center as a precaution against the spread of the Coronavirus. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System has instituted visit restrictions at its acute care hospitals including Union Medical Center as a precaution against the spread of the Coronavirus. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System has instituted visit restrictions at its nursing homes including Ellen Sagar Nursing Center as a precaution against the spread of the Coronavirus. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System has instituted visit restrictions at its nursing homes including Ellen Sagar Nursing Center as a precaution against the spread of the Coronavirus.

SPARTANBURG — In response to the Coronavirus the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) has issued visitor restrictions for its hospitals including Union Medical Center and its nursing homes including Ellen Sagar Nursing Center.

In a statement released this (Thursday) morning, the SRHS “ is asking visitors not to visit hospitals as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus.”

The press release states that Spartanburg Regional is continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS) guidelines.

“Spartanburg Regional’s No. 1 priority is to keep our community safe and healthy — this includes our patients, our visitors and caregivers,” said Dr. Christopher Lombardozzi, Chief Medical Officer for Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. “Out of an abundance of caution, and effective immediately, Spartanburg Regional is restricting visitation in our nursing homes and hospitals. We especially discourage people who were recently in an area where there’s been a high level of transmission of the COVID-19 to avoid visits.”

Nursing Homes

The press nursing homes will have very restrictive visitation in accordance to CMS guidelines. At Woodruff Manor, Ellen Sagar Nursing Center and Spartanburg Hospital for Restorative Care, visitors will only be able to enter the building in cases of:

• A patient’s end-of-life care.

• When visitation is essential to the emotional well-being of the patient.

The press release states that “our nursing homes are currently contacting families to notify them of these visitation restrictions. In addition, we are working to provide alternative means of communications between families and patients”

Hospitals

The press release states that “effective March 11, visitors to all Spartanburg Regional hospitals will be subject to screening for symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath in the previous week. We will work with symptomatic visitors under extenuating circumstances, such as having a gravely ill loved one, by asking them to wear a mask throughout their time in the hospital.”

It also states that “at the following acute care hospitals, we request that you do not visit if you are not seeking medical attention and have a cough, sore throat or fever or other flu-like symptoms.” Those acute care hospitals are:

• Cherokee Medical Center

• Pelham Medical Center

• Spartanburg Medical Center

• Spartanburg Medical Center — Mary Black Campus

• Union Medical Center

The press release states that “this will help prevent the spread of germs and allow our patients to continue to get well.”

However, the press release states that “if you are well and haven’t experienced any respiratory symptoms, you are welcome to visit as you ordinarily would.” Even if you are feeling well, SRHS is asking that you do not visit if you:

• Are pregnant

• Have a weakened immune system

• Have a lung condition or breathing difficulties

• Are under the age of 18 or an older adult

The press release concludes by stating that “we regret the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate the public’s understanding as we work to protect you, your family and our community.“

Restrictions issued in response to Coronavirus

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

