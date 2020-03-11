Is it the Flu or the Coronavirus?

SPARTANBURG — The first step towards successfully battling illness is identifying the disease that is causing the illness you are suffering from and that’s why the Spartanburg Regional Health Care System (SRHS) is taking steps to help educate the public about the Coronavirus including information to help them to recognize the virus and to know the difference between it and the Flu.

About Coronavirus (COVID-19)

The SRHS website (https://www.spartanburgregional.com/coronavirus) states that “following the identification and emergence of the coronavirus (COVID-19)” the SRHS has responded “by taking the following steps to protect the safety of our patients, caregivers, team members and the community. As always, patient and team member safety is a top priority. In alignment with our values, Spartanburg Regional is taking the appropriate steps to protect the safety of our caregivers, patients, team members and the community.”

According to the website, “while the risk of getting the virus in the in the United States is still low, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently shared, “it’s not so much a question of if this will happen anymore but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illness.”

While the Coronavirus has gotten a great deal of attention, the website that that “currently, your risk of getting the flu in the U.S. is much more likely.”

The website urges the public to “learn more about the differences between flu and coronavirus” and provides the following information to help it do so.

• Is it flu or coronavirus?

Flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. Influenza viruses attack your respiratory system, your nose, throat and lungs, causing mild to severe illness depending on additional risk factors. The latest coronavirus is a new infection that can cause mild to severe respiratory illness. In the US, flu is currently very common, while the risk of getting coronavirus is very low.

• How are the flu and coronavirus germs spread?

Flu germs spread mainly by droplets made by coughing, sneezing or talking. Viruses can also spread on surfaces, but this is less common. People with the flu can spread the virus before, during, and after they are sick.

Coronavirus germs are thought to be spread by coughing or sneezing, as well as close contact with an infected person. Close contact means being within six feet of an infected person for a period of time. It might also be spread by touching items and surfaces that a sick person has used, such as tissues or linens.

• Who is most likely to get sick with the flu or coronavirus?

Anyone can get the flu. Some people — such as children, older adults and people with certain health conditions — are at risk of serious complications.

For the coronavirus, people in the United States are at risk of getting sick for two reasons: travel to an area with a travel warning and close contact with a person who has a confirmed infection of coronavirus.

• What are the signs and symptoms of the flu and coronavirus?

Flu signs and symptoms usually show up about two days after exposure to the virus. They come on quickly and can include:

Fever/feeling feverish

Headache

Muscle and body aches

Feeling very tired (fatigue)

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Coronavirus signs and symptoms appear as early as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus and can include:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty breathing

Shortness of breath

• How can I best prevent the flu and coronavirus?

Get your flu vaccine. A new flu vaccine is developed every year and is designed to protect against three to four influenza viruses that are expected to be most common during the upcoming season.

Wash your hands often or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer to protect yourself from germs.

Avoid touching your face. Germs are often spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches his or her eyes, nose or mouth.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. This helps prevent those around you from getting sick. Don’t have a tissue? Cough into the crook of your elbow or upper sleeve to prevent the spread of germs.

If you are sick, stay home to help prevent others from getting sick.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick too.

Take care of yourself, get plenty of sleep, manage your stress, eat healthy, exercise daily and drink plenty of liquids to stay healthy.

If you are feeling ill and have recently traveled to an area with a travel warning or have been in close contact with someone who has the coronavirus, please contact your physician immediately.

• How should I wash my hands?

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

$8.3 Billion

The federal government has also joined in the effort to fight the spread of the Coronavirus with the allocation of $8.3 billion in emergency funding

On Wednesday, March 4, the US House of Representatives voted to approve H.R. 6074, an emergency spending package that allocates money for vaccine development, stockpiles of equipment, personnel and other resources needed for rapid reaction to COVID-19. The bill also allocated funds to state and local governments to supplement their efforts.

Among those voting was for H.R. 6074 was US House of Representatives Fifth District Rep. Ralph Norman who issued the following statement before the vote:

“It’s too early to know (or predict) how long it will take before the number of new cases of Coronavirus begins to decline,” Norman said. “The provisions within this bill are an aggressive yet appropriate response based on the information we currently have. My heart goes out to all who are affected by this disease, and I will continue to monitor this situation closely.”

Following passage by the House, the emergency spending package was subsequently approved by the US Senate and signed into law by President Trump.

Trip Cancelled

COVID-19’s spread across the United States has resulted in a Georgia college’s Speech and Debate Team that includes a Union County resident cancelling its trip to a national competition.

Saturday’s edition of The Union Times included a press release from Piedmont College that its Speech and Debate Team would be competing on a nation level later this month (March) and in April. The team, which includes Union resident Brett Loftis, competed in the 2020 Georgia Intercollegiate Forensics Association (GFIA) State Championship Tournament on February 22, winning nearly a dozen individual awards and finishing in third as a team. Following this performance, the team was headed to the 2020 National Speech and Debate Championship Tournament at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, March 21-23.

A subsequent press release, however, announced that “the Piedmont College Speech and Debate Team has cancelled its trip to the 2020 National Speech Championship at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, March 21-22 due to confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in northern Virginia.“

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_SRHS-Logo-2-1.jpg

SRHS helping the public learn the difference