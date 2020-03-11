UCPHTF receives $25,000 grant

UNION COUNTY — Union County has been selected to participate in Blueprint for Health, a program that supports rural communities as they work to address the root causes of poor health.

Blueprint for Health is a program of the South Carolina Office of Rural Health (SCORH), with funding from the BlueCross® BlueShield® of South Carolina Foundation, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Blueprint for Health brings together rural community leaders from multiple sectors to collaborate on the best ways to solve community issues related to health. The 18-month endeavor includes a leadership training course, a community project focused improving a specific root cause of poor health, and the development of a vision for community health.

The Union County Public Health Task Force (UCPHTF) is one of 12 coalitions across the state who were selected through a competitive application process to receive grant support for their projects. The task force received $25,000 to focus on the youth of Union County by providing access to resources to reduce the low high school graduation rate, the percentage of children in poverty, the teen birth rate, the food insecurity rate, and the various adverse childhood experiences suffered by many of our youth that continue to be a roadblock to their success.

“Where we live, where we go to school and work, and where we spend our leisure time all contribute to how healthy we are,” said Paul Newhouse, President of the Union Medical Center and Chairman of the Public Health Task Force. “To truly improve the health of our community, we have to expand how we think about what affects our health. The availability of resources, including future opportunities for our youth, their education, affordable housing, activities in our community and available sustainable jobs impact our health. We’re excited that the Blueprint for Health program brings together all these sectors in our community to work towards solutions.”

Research shows that South Carolina ranks 42nd among all states when it comes to the overall health of its residents, and rural communities typically experience poorer health outcomes than their urban counterparts.

“The factors that contribute to health issues are best addressed at the local level. Blueprint for Health empowers local leaders to collaborate on solutions that will improve the overall health outcomes within the community,” said Darlene Lynch, Director of Community Health Transformation for SCORH. “The health of Union County won’t change overnight, but over time the work they’re doing will have a big impact on the health of Union County residents. Our office is proud to lead this effort.”

The Blueprint for Health program began in January 2018 in Barnwell, Dillon, Lancaster, Lee, and Oconee counties. It has now expanded to 12 counties with the addition of Bamberg, Darlington, Cherokee, Laurens, Marion, Union, and Williamsburg counties.

About the South Carolina Office of Rural Health

The South Carolina Office of Rural Health (SCORH) is a non-profit organization with a missionto close the gap in health status and life expectancy between rural and urban communities in the Palmetto State. SCORH has been promoting investment, opportunity and health within rural communities since 1991. With 32 percent of our state’s residents living in rural areas, SCORHbelieves in preserving the unique character of rural communities without compromising their opportunities and access to critical services.

About the Union County Public Health Task Force (PHTF)

The Union County Public Health Task Force (PHTF) was formed from the Blueprint for Health program which brought together rural community leaders from multiple sectors to collaborate on the best ways to solve community issues related to health. The task force is a diverse coalition of community leaders representing education, health care, public libraries, agriculture, employment, entrepreneurship and other social services

This story courtesy of the Union County Public Health Task Force (UCPHTF).

