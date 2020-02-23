Civitans make scholarship donations

Donna McMurray | The Union Times Union Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair and Club Treasurer Beck Cobb present Lynn Edwards, Administrator of Nursing for the USC Union School of Nursing, with two checks. The checks are donations by the club to scholarships being set up in memory of USC Union students Grace Revels and Mia Stokes who were killed in a February 7 automobile accident. Donna McMurray | The Union Times Union Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair and Club Treasurer Beck Cobb present Lynn Edwards, Administrator of Nursing for the USC Union School of Nursing, with two checks. The checks are donations by the club to scholarships being set up in memory of USC Union students Grace Revels and Mia Stokes who were killed in a February 7 automobile accident.

UNION — Scholarships being set up in memory of two USC Union students killed in an automobile accident received some assistance this week courtesy of the Union Civitan Club.

At its Tuesday, February 18 meeting, the Civitans were addressed by Lynn Edwards, RN, MSN, Administrator of Nursing for the USC Union School of Nursing. Edwards, who is also a member of the Civitan Club, spoke about the Nursing program and how essential it is to Union and the students who want to become RNs. She also spoke about the scholarships that are being set up in memory of Grace Revels and Mia Stokes.

USC Union students and members of the Lady Bantams Softball Team, Revels and Stokes were killed in a tragic automobile accident on February 7.

Following her presentation on the USC Union School of Nursing and the scholarships being set up in memory of Revels and Stokes, Edwards was presented with a check by Civitan President Tommy Sinclair and with a check by Civitan Treasurer Becky Cobb. The checks represent the donations the club is making in support of the scholarships which Edwards said future students interested in becoming RNs could apply for.

USC Union School Of Nursing

The USC Union School of Nursing is located in the “USC Union Science and Nursing Building” at 322 East Main Street, Union. USC Union is offering the nursing program through a partnership with USC Aiken which offers a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing and will now be able to offer it through USC Union as well.

In dedicating the building during a ribbon-cutting ceremony in October 2018, USC Union Dean John Catalano said that with the Science and Nursing Building, students majoring in Nursing will be able to take all four years of the program at USC Union and get their Bachelor of Science degree without actually setting foot on the USC Aiken campus. He said this is part of USC Union’s efforts to make use of technology to offer more educational opportunities to its students.

While students will do their coursework at the Science and Nursing Building, Catalano said the clinical portion of their training will be at the Union Medical Center in Union and the Laurens-Clinton Hospital in Laurens. He said this is another sign of the cooperative effort involved in making the Science and Nursing Building a reality, an effort that he said will not only benefit USC Union and it students, but also the Union Medical Center and the Laurens-Clinton Hospital and the communities they serve.

In an interview with The Union Times in April 2019, Edwards said students in the Nursing program will be studying, first, the “core courses of Anatomy, Physiology, Chemistry, English, Math, and Histories before going onto the actual nursing program.”

Once they have successfully passed those core courses, Edwards said students “will have to take ‘fundamentals’ including Medical Surgical Nursing, Pharmacology, Psychiatric Nursing, Gerontological Nursing, Community Health, Child Health, and Leadership. You’ve got to learn the whole spectrum. It is nursing across the lifespan.”

Edwards said the study of the fundamentals will involve not just classroom studies, but practical studies out in the field where the classrooms will be “Pediatrics, OR (Operating Room), ER (Emergency Room), Surgical, ICU, Home Health, Hospice, and even doctors’ office. They’ll probably do some of all because you really don’t know what you are interested in until you are there.”

Persons interested in applying for the USC Union Nursing Program can apply through the Admissions Office on the second floor of the Central Building which is open from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. They may also apply online at union.sc.edu.

For more information about the USC Union Nursing Program call Lynn Edwards at 864-424-8030 or via email at [email protected]

In memory of Mia Stokes and Grace Revels