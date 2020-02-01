Affordable high quality care

Charles Warner | The Union Times Lowcountry Urgent Care, which saw its first patient on Thursday, January 2, held its formal opening this past Wednesday (January 29) with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by a number of local dignitaries. The walk-in medical clinic, which is located at 440 North Duncan Bypass, Union, is open Sunday through Saturday and provides medical treatment for minor injuries and illnesses as well as other services. The facility is Lowcountry Urgent Care’s fifth medical clinic in South Carolina and is part of the health care provider’s ongoing expansion in this state. Charles Warner | The Union Times Lowcountry Urgent Care, which saw its first patient on Thursday, January 2, held its formal opening this past Wednesday (January 29) with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by a number of local dignitaries. The walk-in medical clinic, which is located at 440 North Duncan Bypass, Union, is open Sunday through Saturday and provides medical treatment for minor injuries and illnesses as well as other services. The facility is Lowcountry Urgent Care’s fifth medical clinic in South Carolina and is part of the health care provider’s ongoing expansion in this state. Charles Warner | The Union Times Medical equipment and pictures of local scenes are what you’ll find when you visit Lowcountry Urgent Care at 440 North Duncan Bypass, Union. The walk-in medical clinic, which provides a range of affordable health care services, saw its first local patient on Thursday, January 2, and held its formal opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday (January 29) afternoon. Charles Warner | The Union Times Medical equipment and pictures of local scenes are what you’ll find when you visit Lowcountry Urgent Care at 440 North Duncan Bypass, Union. The walk-in medical clinic, which provides a range of affordable health care services, saw its first local patient on Thursday, January 2, and held its formal opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday (January 29) afternoon. Charles Warner | The Union Times Even as they celebrated the walk-in medical’s clinic’s formal opening Wednesday (January 29) afternoon, the staff of Lowcountry Urgent Care was hard at work providing affordable healthcare services to their patients. The Lowcountry Urgent Care clinic in Union celebrated its formal opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this past Wednesday, but has been seeing patients since Thursday, January 2. Charles Warner | The Union Times Even as they celebrated the walk-in medical’s clinic’s formal opening Wednesday (January 29) afternoon, the staff of Lowcountry Urgent Care was hard at work providing affordable healthcare services to their patients. The Lowcountry Urgent Care clinic in Union celebrated its formal opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this past Wednesday, but has been seeing patients since Thursday, January 2. Charles Warner | The Union Times With a snip of the scissors provided by the Union County Chamber of Commerce, City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson cuts the ribbon to formally open the Lowcountry Urgent Care walk-in medical clinic at 440 North Duncan Bypass, Union. While formal opening of the clinic was held this past Wednesday (January 29), the clinic began seeing patients on Thursday, January 2, providing patients with affordable healthcare services including the treatment of minor illnesses and injuries. Charles Warner | The Union Times With a snip of the scissors provided by the Union County Chamber of Commerce, City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson cuts the ribbon to formally open the Lowcountry Urgent Care walk-in medical clinic at 440 North Duncan Bypass, Union. While formal opening of the clinic was held this past Wednesday (January 29), the clinic began seeing patients on Thursday, January 2, providing patients with affordable healthcare services including the treatment of minor illnesses and injuries.

UNION — You get sick or you get hurt, nothing major, but you still need medical attention and you don’t want to have make an appointment with a health care provider or go to the emergency room, so what do you do?

Well, since Thursday, January 2, you have the option of going to the Lowcounrty Urgent Care walk-in medical clinic at 440 North Duncan Bypass, Union.

That was day the clinic, which was announced in November of 2019, opened its doors and saw its first patient. That first patient did not have to make an appointment to receive the treatment they needed. No, they just simply walked in and got the (affordable) medical treatment they were seeking from the staff.

“We take walk-ins,” Suzy Buck, Lowcountry Urgent Care Vice President of Marketing and Operations, said Wednesday. “The patients who come here can be treated here for what we call minor injuries, your minor lacerations, your falls, and illnesses, your coughs, colds, flu’s, sinus infections. We offer x-rays, sport physicals, work physicals, and employer services. Employer services are things like drug screenings and workers compensation for injured workers. We also offer DOT (Department of Transportation) physicals.”

The Union clinic is the fifth walk-in medical clinic Lowcountry, which opened its first clinic in Beaufort 10 years ago, has opened in South Carolina and is part of the healthcare provider’s ongoing expansion.

When she announced the walk-in clinic in November, Buck said that “our clinics focus on a high level of quality care by a friendly staff at a fair price and short wait times. We chose to come to the Union market to provide additional healthcare services and options to residents.”

In announcing the Union clinic, Buck pointed out that Lowcountry was established to provide medically under-served communities with affordable health care services, something she reiterated Wednesday.

“We file your insurance and you pay your co-pay,” Buck said. “We also offer a $99 self-pay rate.”

By the way, Lowcountry Urgent Care also offers an on-line service that can make it more convenient for you to walk into the Union clinic and get the service you need without having to wait.

“You can go online at our website (lowcountryurgentcare.com) and go to ‘reserve my spot,’ pick the Union clinic,’ put your name in ‘confirm me’ and you will then get a text from us telling you when we are ready for you,” Buck said. “That way, instead of waiting in our lobby you can wait at your office, your home, in your car, run errands or do other things until time to come in.”

Lowcountry Urgent Care has a staff of eight including nurse-practitioners, medical assistants, and x-ray techs.

They and Buck were all present Wednesday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony that formally opened the Union clinic, celebrating the clinic’s becoming a part of the community along with local dignitaries who welcomed Lowcountry to Union County.

Among those welcoming Lowcountry was Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell who not only welcomed the healthcare provider, but also pointed out the contribution it is making to improving healthcare services for the people of Union County.

“We are excited to be able to represent Lowcountry Urgent Care as a Chamber member and member of the community,” Trammell said. “In the last five years healthcare in Union County has made great strides. Five years ago getting in to see your medical provider could prove to be difficult.

“Currently, you can get in to see a doctor in Union County the same day,” she said. “Lowcountry Urgent Care is one of the solutions to the problems of healthcare in Union County. We are fortunate to have many choices and Lowcountry Urgent Care has increased those choices and services.”

City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson, who cut the ribbon to formally open the clinic, also welcomed Lowcountry to Union and also pointed out what it means for healthcare services in the community.

“We are pleased to have Lowcountry in Union County,” Thompson said. “It is going to be a great opportunity for our citizens to obtain medical care seven days a week without having to go to the emergency room. With all the health care scares going on around the country this (the clinic) is a place for us. You don’t have drive to Spartanburg and the clinic is centrally located.”

Lowcountry Urgent Care is open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

In addition to providing healthcare services, Lowcountry helps support teachers in the communities they serve, support that is now available to the teachers of Union County as well.

Buck said that Lowcountry offers its “Teacher Give Back Program” in which “we donate $100 a month to a local teacher” and that those interested in receiving those donations can apply on the Lowcountry Urgent Care website (lowcountryurgentcare.com).

For more information about the Lowcountry Urgent Care clinic and the services it offers call 864-424-9576.

Lowcountry Urgent Care seeing walk-in patients

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

