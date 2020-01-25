Supporting Union Services, Inc.

Donna McMurray | The Union Times Union County Disabilities and Special Needs Board Executive Director Grady Evans (right) and Dr. Gary Horvath (left) attended Tuesday’s Union Civitan Club meeting at the Inn at Merridun to personally thank the Civitans for their donation to Union Services, Inc. They also thanked Civitan member and local philanthropist Barbara Rippy (center) for a personal donation she made to the organization. Donna McMurray | The Union Times Union County Disabilities and Special Needs Board Executive Director Grady Evans (right) and Dr. Gary Horvath (left) attended Tuesday’s Union Civitan Club meeting at the Inn at Merridun to personally thank the Civitans for their donation to Union Services, Inc. They also thanked Civitan member and local philanthropist Barbara Rippy (center) for a personal donation she made to the organization. Donna McMurray | The Union Times Union County Disabilities and Special Needs Board Executive Director Grady Evans (right) visited the Union Civitan Club during its meeting at the Inn at Merridun this past Tuesday to thank the club for its support of Union Services, Inc. He is pictured here with Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair. Evans was there along with Dr. Gary Horvath to thank not only the Civitans as a club, but also Civitan Club member and local philanthropist Barbara Rippy for a personal donation she made to Union Services, Inc. Donna McMurray | The Union Times Union County Disabilities and Special Needs Board Executive Director Grady Evans (right) visited the Union Civitan Club during its meeting at the Inn at Merridun this past Tuesday to thank the club for its support of Union Services, Inc. He is pictured here with Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair. Evans was there along with Dr. Gary Horvath to thank not only the Civitans as a club, but also Civitan Club member and local philanthropist Barbara Rippy for a personal donation she made to Union Services, Inc.

UNION — An organization dedicated to serving its community can best serve that community when the community supports it and that was the case for Union Services, Inc. which received overwhelming support from the people of Union County this past Christmas including the Union Civitan Club and local philanthropist Barbara Rippy.

In a statement released this past week, Union County Disabilities and Special Needs Board Executive Director Grady Evans reviewed the support the organization received during the Christmas season and what the organization is using the donated funds for.

“Union Services, Inc. was blessed during the 2019 Christmas season,” Evans said. “What started as a small letter writing campaign, generated almost $20,000 in support for the people we serve in Union County.”

The press release states that Union Services is a non-profit organization that provides work opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities, head and spinal cord injuries, and autism. As a non-profit, the organization also raises money to supplement supports provided by the DSN Board.

For the current year, the press release states Union Services is focusing on the Early Intervention program, “As We Grow.” It states that the As We Grow program provides in-home supports to children from birth to age 5. These supports are designed to mitigate the effects of developmental delays, and help keep children on track with developmental goals.

Union Services raised $4,925 to purchase gifts and educational toys for As We Grow, an amount that was nearly twice what the organization had hoped to raise.

“Our goal was $2,500, we are overwhelmed,” said Evans.

The request for donations indicated excess funds would be designated to assist families supported with energy costs during January, February, and March.

“Many of our families need a little extra help, and our contract with the SC Department of Disabilities and Special Needs doesn’t always cover those needs,” Evans said. “This money will help keep families warm this winter.”

Among those donating to the organization in response to its request was the Union Civitan Club and local philanthropist Barabara Rippy. The Civitans met this past Tuesday at the Inn at Merridun and Evans and Dr. Gary Horvath were there to thank the Civitans for their club donation and Rippy, who is also a Civitan, for her personal donation.

The organization also received a $15,000 gift during the Christmas holiday. The press release states that these funds are designated to fund a healthcare initiative within the agency.

For more information about the Union County DSN Board, Union Services, Inc., or “As We Grow” Early Intervention program, please call 864-427-7700.

Community, Civitans, Rippy make donations

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Union County Disabilities and Special Needs Board.

