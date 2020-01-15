$605,000 for health and wellness

Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System A total of 34 hospital departments and community organizations received grants at the annual Spartanburg Regional Foundation grant awards ceremony on June 5, 2019, at the Piedmont Club. The recipients included Ellen Sagar Nursing Center, The Turning Point of South Carolina — Harmony House, Union County EMS, Union Lions Club, and Union Medical Center, all of which serve Union County. For 2020, the Foundation is providing in health and wellness grants to help promote health and wellness across the Upstate and is seeking applicants for those grants. Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System A total of 34 hospital departments and community organizations received grants at the annual Spartanburg Regional Foundation grant awards ceremony on June 5, 2019, at the Piedmont Club. The recipients included Ellen Sagar Nursing Center, The Turning Point of South Carolina — Harmony House, Union County EMS, Union Lions Club, and Union Medical Center, all of which serve Union County. For 2020, the Foundation is providing in health and wellness grants to help promote health and wellness across the Upstate and is seeking applicants for those grants.

SPARTANBURG — To help promote health and wellness across the Upstate, the Spartanburg Regional Foundation will provide $605,000 in health-related grants in 2020, which is $36,000 more than 2019. These grants are made possible by the financial support of donors to the Spartanburg Regional Foundation.

The Foundation evaluates funding opportunities for projects within Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System’s service area, including Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties. Funding for the 2020 grants program will prioritize projects and organizations that expand access to health care for Upstate residents.

“As the reach of our healthcare system grows, it’s important that we continue to find innovative ways to care for underserved populations and remote communities. Our annual grants program is an important vehicle for making this happen,” said Kristy Caradori, executive director of the Spartanburg Regional Foundation.

Applying for a grant is a two-step process:

Those interested must submit a letter of intent through an online grant portal. Letters of intent will be accepted beginning January 27 through 5 p.m. on February 24.

If the letter of intent is approved, an invitation will be sent to submit a full grant proposal by April 3 at 5 p.m.

“Each year, healthcare system departments and community nonprofits propose an exciting range of projects aimed at making a difference for community members in need,” Caradori said. “We look forward to seeing proposals for 2020.”

An optional training session will help prospective applicants navigate the online application system on Thursday, January 23, at 5:30 p.m., in the Spartanburg Regional Heart Center Auditorium on the Spartanburg Medical Center campus. To register, please contact grants administrator Stacey Dulin Burton at 864-560-6827 or [email protected] by Friday, January 17.

Final funding decisions will be made by the Foundation’s board of trustees and announced on June 4 at a special breakfast reception. Please visit RegionalFoundation.com to review the 2020 grant guidelines.

The Foundation generally does not fund endowment requests, operating expenses, ongoing salary expenses, multi-year requests, recurring requests or grants to individuals or loans.

Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System A total of 34 hospital departments and community organizations received grants at the annual Spartanburg Regional Foundation grant awards ceremony on June 5, 2019, at the Piedmont Club. The recipients included Ellen Sagar Nursing Center, The Turning Point of South Carolina — Harmony House, Union County EMS, Union Lions Club, and Union Medical Center, all of which serve Union County. For 2020, the Foundation is providing in health and wellness grants to help promote health and wellness across the Upstate and is seeking applicants for those grants. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Spartanburg-Regional-Foundation-Grants-Ceremony_2019-7-_1200x600_Discover-Health.jpg Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System A total of 34 hospital departments and community organizations received grants at the annual Spartanburg Regional Foundation grant awards ceremony on June 5, 2019, at the Piedmont Club. The recipients included Ellen Sagar Nursing Center, The Turning Point of South Carolina — Harmony House, Union County EMS, Union Lions Club, and Union Medical Center, all of which serve Union County. For 2020, the Foundation is providing in health and wellness grants to help promote health and wellness across the Upstate and is seeking applicants for those grants.

By Baker Maultsby Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

This story courtesy of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.