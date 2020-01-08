Foster nominated to Medical Congress

Photo courtesy of Dorothy Foster Jemeria Foster, a Jonesville resident and Junior at Union County High School, has been nominated by Nobel Prize winner Dr. Mario Cappechi, Science Director of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, to serve as a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders which will be held in June. The Congress is for Honor Students who are interested in a career as a physician or medical researcher. Photo courtesy of Dorothy Foster Jemeria Foster, a Jonesville resident and Junior at Union County High School, has been nominated by Nobel Prize winner Dr. Mario Cappechi, Science Director of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, to serve as a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders which will be held in June. The Congress is for Honor Students who are interested in a career as a physician or medical researcher. Photo courtesy of Dorothy Foster Union County High School Honor Student Jemeria Foster (left) has been nominated to be a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders, a program for Honors Students who are interested in a career in medicine, either as a physician or medical researcher. The Congress is a program of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists and is designed to help encourage and support students like Foster in their desire to serve others through the field of medicine. Foster is pictured here with her mother, Dorothy, and her father, Frederick. Photo courtesy of Dorothy Foster Union County High School Honor Student Jemeria Foster (left) has been nominated to be a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders, a program for Honors Students who are interested in a career in medicine, either as a physician or medical researcher. The Congress is a program of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists and is designed to help encourage and support students like Foster in their desire to serve others through the field of medicine. Foster is pictured here with her mother, Dorothy, and her father, Frederick. Image courtesy of Dorothy Foster This is the Certificate of Nomination Union County High School resident Jemeria Foster received upon being named a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders which will be held June 24-26 in Lowell, Massachusetts. A program of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, the Congress is designed to help encourage Honor Students with an interest in a career in medicine to realize their dream of becoming a physician or medical researcher. Foster, a Jonesville resident, is a Junior and Honor Student at Union County High School. Image courtesy of Dorothy Foster This is the Certificate of Nomination Union County High School resident Jemeria Foster received upon being named a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders which will be held June 24-26 in Lowell, Massachusetts. A program of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, the Congress is designed to help encourage Honor Students with an interest in a career in medicine to realize their dream of becoming a physician or medical researcher. Foster, a Jonesville resident, is a Junior and Honor Student at Union County High School.

JONESVILLE — Academic achievement. Leadership potential. Determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.

Those are the reasons a Nobel Prize winner nominated Union County High School Junior and Honor Student Jemeria Foster to serve as a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Lowell, Massachusetts, June 24-26.

A press release issued by the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists announcing Foster’s nomination states that the Congress “is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate, and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan, and resources to help them reach their goal.”

The press release states that Foster’s nomination was signed by “Dr. Mario Cappechi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the Science Director of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, to represent Union County, South Carolina based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.”

During the Congress, the press release states that Foster, a Jonesville resident, will “join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science Winners talk about leading medical research; be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school; witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles; be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.”

The press release states that “this is a crucial time in America when we need more doctors and medical scientists who are even better prepared for a future that is changing exponentially. Focused, bright and determined students like Jemeria Foster are our future and she deserves all the mentoring and guidance we can give her.”

In order to do that for Foster and others like her, the press release states that the Academy “offers free services and programs to students who want to become physicians or go into medical science. Some of the services and programs the Academy offers are online social networks through which future doctors and medical scientists can communicate; opportunities for students to be guided and mentored by physicians and medical students; and communications for parents and students on college acceptance and finances, skills acquisition, internships, career guidance and much more.”

A letter from the Academy informing Foster of her being nominated as a delegate to the Congress, states that the program “is an academic honors program with strict requirements, and you must have a minimum 3.5 GPA (or equivalent), either current or cumulative, to attend.”

Foster, the daughter of Frederick and Dorothy Foster, not only meets that academic requirement, but, according to her mother has been doing so for quite some time.

“Jemeria is an honor student that takes her school work very serious,” Dorothy Foster said. “She has maintained a A average since elementary school. She graduated middle school in the top five. She received superintendent awards throughout her school year.”

As for her daughter’s future ambitions, Mrs. Foster said “Jemeria has said she wants to be a sports medicine doctor or pediatrician doctor.”

In addition to her academic achievement, the press release announcing Foster’s nomination also cites her leadership potential and determination to serve humanity. While she has definitely achieved academically, Foster has, according to her mother, demonstrated the other qualities cited by the press release outside school as well.

Mrs. Foster pointed out that her daughter is a member of Living Faith Ministries Church of Union where she is “on the Usher Board, Senior Choir, and Praise Team, and Dance Team. She is the Assistant Secretary of Sunday School.”

Outside of her studies in the classroom and her service to God through the church, Foster, according to her mother, enjoys “singing, dancing, and watching movies. She loves wrestling, volleyball, and football.”

Sounds like a very well-rounded young lady with great potential to serve others and the desire to do so to the best of her abilities, don’t you agree? She does indeed and that’s why she was nominated by the Academy to the Congress and why her parents are working to ensure their daughter is able to go to the event and gain the knowledge and access to opportunities that will enable her to get the education she needs to realize her potential and begin a lifetime of service to humanity through the practice of medicine.

Mrs. Foster said that she and her husband are working to raise the necessary funds to enable Jemeria to attend the Congress and asked that anyone interested in helping them do so to please call her at 864-466-5682.

About The Academy

The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists was founded on the belief that we must identify prospective medical talent at the earliest possible age and help these students acquire the necessary experience and skills to take them to the doorstep of this vital career. Based in Washington, D.C. and with offices in Boston, MA, the Academy was chartered as a nonpartisan, taxpaying institution to help address this crisis by working to identify, encourage and mentor students who wish to devote their lives to the service of humanity as physicians, medical scientists.

Will serve as delegate to three-day event

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

