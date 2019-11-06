Medical clinic to open in January

Charles Warner | The Union Times Lowcountry Urgent Care will open a walk-in medical clinic in Union in January 2020. The clinic will be located at 440 North Duncan Bypass, Union, which is currently undergoing renovations to serve the facility. The goal of the clinic will be to provide a variety of healthcare services to the local community efficiently and at reasonable prices. Charles Warner | The Union Times Lowcountry Urgent Care will open a walk-in medical clinic in Union in January 2020. The clinic will be located at 440 North Duncan Bypass, Union, which is currently undergoing renovations to serve the facility. The goal of the clinic will be to provide a variety of healthcare services to the local community efficiently and at reasonable prices.

UNION — Lowcountry Urgent Care, a walk-in medical clinic, will open a new clinic in Union. The property at 440 North Duncan Bypass is currently being renovated and we plan to open in January 2020.

“We are excited to open our fifth SC clinic in Union and be part of the community,” said Suzy Buck, VP of Marketing and Operations, in a statement announcing the clinic. “Our clinics focus on a high level of quality care by a friendly staff at a fair price and short wait times. We chose to come to the Union market to provide an additional healthcare services and options to residents. The Union clinic will offer care to all ages, on site X-ray, occupational medicine and free sports physicals. We will file insurance and also offer affordable care to those without insurance.“

The press release states that “Lowcountry began in Beaufort, SC 10 years ago. With lack of access to healthcare in many smaller markets we decided to offer an easier way to get medical at a lower price. Not only will we offer walk in care we will be active in the community supporting area non-profits and schools. We have currently donated over $3,000 to public schools in the markets we serve.”

Lowcountry Urgent Care currently has four clinics in the Palmetto State and the press release states that “many more are planned in the expansion.”

The announcement by Lowcountry Urgent Care that it would be opening a medical clinic in Union was welcomed by Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell.

“We’re very excited to add them to our medical professional family here in Union County,” Trammell said Monday.

For more information and upcoming job openings please visit lowcountryurgentcare.com.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Lowcountry Urgent Care will open a walk-in medical clinic in Union in January 2020. The clinic will be located at 440 North Duncan Bypass, Union, which is currently undergoing renovations to serve the facility. The goal of the clinic will be to provide a variety of healthcare services to the local community efficiently and at reasonable prices. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_thumbnail_20191103_075601.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Lowcountry Urgent Care will open a walk-in medical clinic in Union in January 2020. The clinic will be located at 440 North Duncan Bypass, Union, which is currently undergoing renovations to serve the facility. The goal of the clinic will be to provide a variety of healthcare services to the local community efficiently and at reasonable prices.

Lowcountry Urgent Care locating in Union