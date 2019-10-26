‘Better on their own within 7 to 10 days’

Charles Warner | The Union Times An employee with Jonesville Elementary/Middle School was recently diagnosed with viral meningitis and the school is taking steps to ensure the safety of its students and teachers and other staff members. Charles Warner | The Union Times An employee with Jonesville Elementary/Middle School was recently diagnosed with viral meningitis and the school is taking steps to ensure the safety of its students and teachers and other staff members.

JONESVILLE — Jonesville Elementary/Middle School is taking steps to ensure the safety of its students and staff after a school employee was diagnosed with viral meningitis.

In a letter dated Monday, October 21, JEMS Principal Kathy Taylor advised parents of the school’s students of the following:

Today, the school district was notified by DHEC that an employee had been diagnosed with a common type of viral meningitis. Immediately, the district’s lead nurse, the district’s administration and I began to work with SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to make sure all necessary precautions were taken.

There is no recommendation that anyone who may have come into contact with this individual at school should receive any treatment.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most of the viruses that cause meningitis are not as contagious as the common cold or the flu. A representative from DHEC confirmed to district administration, that this case was no more dangerous than the common cold or the flu. The symptoms of meningitis infection may be a sudden onset of fever, headache, and a stiff neck. Many times there may also be nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, or confusion. If you or anyone in your household exhibits these symptoms, seek medical attention.

We will continue to monitor all illnesses at Jonesville Elementary Middle School, watch for any other patterns of symptoms or illness, continue to clean and sanitize our school, and remain in contact with DHEC. Should parents have questions or concerns regarding illness, they should contact their doctor.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website (www.cdc.gov/meningitis) meningitis “caused by viruses is serious but often is less severe than bacterial meningitis. People with normal immune systems who get viral meningitis usually get better on their own. There are vaccines to prevent some kinds of viral meningitis.”

The website further states that “most people with mild viral meningitis usually get better on their own within 7 to 10 days.”

