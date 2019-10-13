ReGenesis to get county office space

Charles Warner | The Union Times The new ReGenesis reduced-cost primary health care clinic will be located in the Union County Health Department Barnado Building at 115 Thomas Street, Union. The clinic, which will open in January 2020, is being brought to Union County through a $1.3 million federal grant awarded to the county to help provide local residents with more access to primary care medical services. On Tuesday, Union County Council voted to lease office space in the Barnado Building to ReGenesis for its new clinic. Charles Warner | The Union Times The new ReGenesis reduced-cost primary health care clinic will be located in the Union County Health Department Barnado Building at 115 Thomas Street, Union. The clinic, which will open in January 2020, is being brought to Union County through a $1.3 million federal grant awarded to the county to help provide local residents with more access to primary care medical services. On Tuesday, Union County Council voted to lease office space in the Barnado Building to ReGenesis for its new clinic.

By Charles Warner

[email protected]

UNION COUNTY — Office space is something any organization needs but especially one that’s providing much-needed health care services to the community and that’s why Union County is leasing some of the space it owns to a company that will be providing those services beginning in January.

During its October meeting Tuesday evening, Union County Council voted unanimously to approve first reading of an ordinance authorizing “lease of certain real property” owned by the county “to ReGenesis Health Care.”

While the ordinance does not specifically mention the name of that property, it is the space in the Union County Health Department Barnado Building at 115 Thomas Street, Union, that was formerly occupied by the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

During Tuesday’s meeting, Union County Supervisor Frank Hart said that at one time DHEC had as many as 50 people working in Union County out of the Thomas Street site, but that since the recession of 2008, it has consolidated many of its services into its Spartanburg office reducing the number of its personnel in Union County to five or six. Hart said that this consolidation of its operations by DHEC into Spartanburg and the subsequent reduction of its personnel in Union County freed up the space in the Barnado Building allowing the county to make it available to ReGenesis as the site of the new health care clinic.

The clinic, which was announced by Hart on Thursday, October 3, is the result of a partnership between Union County, DHEC, ReGenesis Health Care, and the US Health and Resources and Services Administration which awarded the county a $1.3 million grant to enable ReGenesis to open the new facility. Hart said Tuesday that the grant is for five years and will be paid out in support of the clinic at the rate of $260,000 a year.

Plans are for ReGenesis, which currently operates clinics in Spartanburg, Woodruff and Gaffney, to open the Union clinic in January 2020. The clinic will serve as a Federally Qualified Health Center and will provide reduced-cost primary care services, including family medicine, pediatrics, women’s health, teen health, dental care, and behavioral health as a well as a pharmacy. In providing those services, the clinic will accept all insurances, including Medicaid and Medicare, and payment plans will be accepted.

DHEC’s role in bringing the clinic to Union is due to its State Health Improvement Plan, a comprehensive initiative of the agency designed to improve South Carolina’s overall health and address its greatest health challenges, including providing medical resources to under-served areas of the state.

For more information about ReGenesis Health Care, visit www.myrhc.org. To learn more about the State Health Improvement Plan visit www.scdhec.gov.

Trustees

Council also voted to approve third and final reading of an ordinance reducing the number of trustees appointed to the Union Hospital District. If third and final reading of the ordinance is approved, the following changes would be made:

• The size of the board would be reduced to three trustees selected at large by council

• Of the three trustees appointed after the ordinance takes effect, one would serve for a two-year and the other two for four-year terms will all subsequent and renewals for each trustee for four-year terms.

• The ordinance states that all trustees selected by council should be selected on the basis of business or medical experience, familiarity with the affairs of the Union Hospital District and Union County as a whole, as well as other qualifications set forth by the Union Hospital District Board its Interim Bylaws.

Property Sale

Council also voted unanimously to approve second reading of an ordinance authorizing a “Quit Claim Deed” for property owned by the county in Jonesville

The ordinance was the result of a vote by council at a special meeting in September accepting the bid of $800 for Vernon and Claudette Thompson for the sale of the property which Hart said consisted of approximately 1.01 acres on the property where the Jonesville recycling center is. Hart said that the county had advertised the site for sale and received the one bid from the Thompson’s for it.

In voting to sell the property to the Thompsons, council also authorized the drafting of an ordinance to complete the sale. There will be two more readings of the ordinance before the sale is completed.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

