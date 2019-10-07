Love for science leads to medicine

Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System An interest in science which began in childhood is what led Dr. Katherine Enos to become a physician and, most recently, the newest member of the staff of Medical Group of the Carolinas — Family Medicine — Five Forks. Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System An interest in science which began in childhood is what led Dr. Katherine Enos to become a physician and, most recently, the newest member of the staff of Medical Group of the Carolinas — Family Medicine — Five Forks.

SPARTANBURG — Katherine Enos, DO, was always interested in science. She may have inherited the interest from her family: her parents, sister and grandmother were all pharmacists.

But Dr. Enos went in a different direction.

“I first worked as a pharmacy tech,” she said. “I switched to med school and am the first in my family to do so. I felt a career as a physician would allow me to pursue my interests, as well as give back to the community.”

Dr. Enos is the newest physician to join Medical Group of the Carolinas — Family Medicine — Five Forks.

The practice recently moved into the Pelham Medical Offices at Five Forks at 2801 Woodruff Road in Simpsonville, in the Village Market East area near Lowes Foods grocery store.

Dr. Enos is one of five doctors at Family Medicine — Five Forks, including Chris Smith, MD; Nick Ulmer, MD; Jan Kneeland, MD; and Raymond Romano, DO. The practice treats a wide range of issues and ages.

“In one day, you could see a 90-year-old and a 3-day-old. You get to meet new people of all ages on a daily basis,” Dr. Enos said. “I like that you get to do a little bit of everything.”

Dr. Enos is a strong believer in preventive medicine and helping patients be proactive about their health.

“I try to talk to my patients about moderation. I stress healthy lifestyles over dieting,” she said. “You have to find something — whether it’s a lifestyle or a workout — that you enjoy.”

To make an appointment with a physician at MGC — Family Medicine — Five Forks, call 864-849-9170.

Along with Family Medicine — Five Forks, Pelham Medical Offices at Five Forks also houses specialty and outpatient diagnostic services, including women’s care and plastic surgery.

Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System An interest in science which began in childhood is what led Dr. Katherine Enos to become a physician and, most recently, the newest member of the staff of Medical Group of the Carolinas — Family Medicine — Five Forks. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_katherine-enos_-Five-Forks-Family-Medicine-2018_1200x600.jpg Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System An interest in science which began in childhood is what led Dr. Katherine Enos to become a physician and, most recently, the newest member of the staff of Medical Group of the Carolinas — Family Medicine — Five Forks.