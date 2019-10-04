New medical clinic to open in 2020

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County has been awarded a $1.3 million grant by the US Health Resources and Services Administration which will be used to bring a ReGenesis Health Care clinic to the county. The clinic, which will provide a variety of reduced cost primary health care services to the community, will be located in space formerly occupied by the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). That space is in the Union County Health Department Barnado Building at 115 Thomas Street, Union. The clinic is scheduled to open in January of 2020. -

UNION COUNTY — A partnership that brought together county, state, and federal governments with a private healthcare provider has resulted in Union County receiving a $1.3 million grant that will be used to increase the availability of affordable health care services in the county beginning in 2020.

In a statement released Thursday, Union County Supervisor Frank announced that a new health care facility set to open early next year in Union County will provide residents with more access to primary medical care services. The press release states that through a grant awarded by the US Health Resources and Services Administration, ReGenesis Health Care is opening a clinic in Union. It states the clinic will be located in the office space formerly occupied by the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The press release states that the $1.3 million grant was recently awarded to Union County, which it states has sought to bring additional medical care services to the area for several years. It states the ReGenesis Health Care facility is planned to open in January 2020 as a Federally Qualified Health Center and will provide reduced-cost primary care services, including family medicine, pediatrics, women’s health, teen health, dental care, and behavioral health as a well as a pharmacy.

“This is great news for Union County,” Hart said. “This is a great partnership between Union County, DHEC, ReGenesis Health Care, and the US Health and Resources and Services Administration. We’ve been working to bring this project to fruition for the past four years.”

The press release states that the clinic will be located at 115 Thomas Street, Union, in the DHEC public health building. It states DHEC was able to consolidate its footprint within the building, providing space for the ReGenesis facility that will require minimal renovations.

“DHEC is excited to partner with ReGenesis and Union County to expand and enhance primary care access for the residents of Union County,” DHEC Upstate Region Health Director Kandi Fredere said. “As community partners become more engaged in the process of identifying access issues, we can truly transform the landscape of health care services accross our communities. This collaboration is a prime example of the efforts we are working on through our State Health Improvement Plan.”

The press release states that DHEC’s State Health Improvement Plan is a comprehensive initiative designed to improve the state’s overall health and address South Carolina’s greatest health challenges, including providing medical resources to under-served areas of the state.

It states that ReGenesis currently operates facilities in Spartanburg, Woodruff and Gaffney. When it opens, the press release states ReGenesis’ Union County clinic will accept all insurances, including Medicaid and Medicare, and payment plans will be accepted.

“We could not have achieved our goal of securing funding to provide services without letters of support from Union County government and DHEC’s Upstate Public Health Region,” Marlon Hunter, President and CEO of ReGenesis Health Care, said. “Additional special thanks to US Sen. Lindsey Graham, US Sen. Tim Scott, US Rep. Ralph Norman, US Rep. William R. Timmons IV, SC Sen. Harvey Peeler, the South Carolina Primary Health Care Association, Healing Springs Health Center, Primary Care of Union, Upstate Workforce Board, Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System — Union Medical Center, New Horizon Family Health Services, and other community partners.”

For more information about ReGenesis Health Care, visit www.myrhc.org. To learn more about the State Health Improvement Plan visit www.scdhec.gov.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County has been awarded a $1.3 million grant by the US Health Resources and Services Administration which will be used to bring a ReGenesis Health Care clinic to the county. The clinic, which will provide a variety of reduced cost primary health care services to the community, will be located in space formerly occupied by the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). That space is in the Union County Health Department Barnado Building at 115 Thomas Street, Union. The clinic is scheduled to open in January of 2020. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_20191003_170611.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County has been awarded a $1.3 million grant by the US Health Resources and Services Administration which will be used to bring a ReGenesis Health Care clinic to the county. The clinic, which will provide a variety of reduced cost primary health care services to the community, will be located in space formerly occupied by the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). That space is in the Union County Health Department Barnado Building at 115 Thomas Street, Union. The clinic is scheduled to open in January of 2020.

County awarded $1.3 million for the project