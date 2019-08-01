District offering free screenings

UNION COUNTY — Do you have questions about your child’s speech? Their hearing? Their vision? Their development?

If you do, then the Union County School District is prepared to help answer those questions.

On Friday, August 16, the Union County School District’s Office of Special Services will provide free screening for speech, hearing, vision, and other development problems for children ages 3, 4, and 5 during its annual “Child Find Day Free Screening.

The screening program will be held at Foster Park Elementary School, 901 Arthur Boulevard, Union, from 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

While it’s primary focus is children enrolled in the public school system, children not presently enrolled in the public schools are also welcome.

A parent or guardian must accompany a child participating in the screening.

For more information call 864-429-1735.

