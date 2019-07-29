Mental health counselor added

UNION COUNTY — A contract that increased the number of mental health counselors serving the district’s schools and the appointment of new personnel at three schools were approved by the Union County Board of School Trustees this past week.

Mental Health Contract

During its July meeting Monday (July 22), the Board voted unanimously to approve the 2019-2020 Mental Health Contract.

Personnel Director Jeff Stribble said that the contract enables the school district to have the services of four mental health counselors in the schools. Stribble said this is an increase from three counselors in the previous school year. He said the fourth counselor will be at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School.

As for the other counselors, Stribble said one is at Union County High School, one at Sims Middle School, and one who will serve both the Alternative School and the district’s three elementary schools.

Personnel Report

The Board also voted unanimously to approve the Personnel Report presented by Stribble. The report included the appointment of the following persons to the following positions at the following schools:

• Clara Rogers — Custodian at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• Sara Hammond — Science Teacher at Sims Middle School

• Nedra Dawkins — Custodian at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• Charlotte Denise Jones — Save the Children Program Coordinator at Monarch Elementary School

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

