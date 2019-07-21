Serving mankind and serving The Lord

Charles Warner | The Union Times Dr. David M. Keith, who practices Family Medicine at Union Medical Center, poses for a picture alongside the article published in The Union Daily Times in 1979 announcing his coming to Union to practice medicine. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, was the 40th anniversary of Keith starting his medical practice in Union. Charles Warner | The Union Times Dr. David M. Keith, who practices Family Medicine at Union Medical Center, poses for a picture alongside the article published in The Union Daily Times in 1979 announcing his coming to Union to practice medicine. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, was the 40th anniversary of Keith starting his medical practice in Union.

UNION — A lot can happen in 40 years, a lot of changes can take place between the first day and the 40th anniversary of that first day and that’s certainly been true for Dr. David M. Keith who this week began his fifth decade of practicing medicine in Union.

On July 16, 1979, Keith, who’d just recently received his board certification to practice medicine, began doing so with Dr. Harold Hope and Dr. Boyd Hames at their office on East Main Street in the downtown Union area. Keith, a West Springs native and Jonesville High School graduate, came back home to Union County after graduating from Wofford College with a degree in Chemistry and the Medical University of South Carolina with his Medical Degree and then doing his three-year Family Medicine Residency at Spartanburg General Hospital which today is Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Tuesday, July 16, 2019, was the 40th anniversary of Keith beginning his practice of medicine in Union and the name of the hospital he did his residency at is not the only thing that’s changed over the past 40 years.

What has changed? Well, according to Keith “everything” has changed about medicine in that time, adding that “it would take a short essay to explain” those changes “from the way health care is situated, who does what, the medications we use, the technology and pharmacology.”

Keith said another thing that has changed is the culture, particularly as it relates to whether someone leaves the community they grew up in or returns to it. He said in his case, he returned to Union County to practice medicine rather than go somewhere else because he wanted to be near his family and the home he grew up in.

“I think a lot of people went back home at that time, the culture was different” Keith said of the late 1970s. “My parents were still living and we had a homeplace at West Springs I wanted to be near. I wanted to be near my home and my family, it’s as simple as that.”

Looking back at the changes that have occurred over the last 40 years, Keith said the biggest is in the patients he sees.

“The thing that’s changed in my practice is the type of patients I see,” Keith said. “I had the opportunity to do Obstetrics and with that came Women’s Health and Pediatrics. I still do some Women’s Health and a smattering of Pediatrics but now it’s more Adult Health.”

Another big change, of course, has been in the use of computers, something Keith said has not been without its drawbacks.

“I think we might have gone a little too far with replacing human beings with computers,” Keith said. “The physician is now having to perform tasks that used to be delegated to a secretary or an assistant. Physicians are now having to perform those tasks themselves, put that information into a computer themselves, and that takes them away from time with their patients.”

While he has gotten more efficient at using computers in the practice of medicine, Keith said it is still consumes a considerable amount of time.

“I spend an average of about 1 1/2 minutes 20 times a day on the computer,” Keith said. “That easily takes up an hour of time a day.”

Forty years is a long time and during that time Keith has literally seen patients he’s had from the moment they became someone’s grandchild to when they became grandparents themselves.

“I see people I delivered and it makes you feel good to be around for that and now I see them and they have grandchildren of their own,” Keith said.

(Keith and his wife, Sue, are themselves the parents of a son and daughter and the grandparents of seven grandchildren. They are members of Grace United Methodist Church.)

While his medical practice has evolved from being a family doctor who cared for patients from cradle to grave to now mainly seeing outpatients at Union Medical Center, Keith said his interaction with his patients and what he’s learned from them has been one of the most rewarding parts about being a physician.

“The thing about being a doctor is you meet all kinds of people pretty much on a level where nobody’s trying to fool you,” Keith said. “People are straightforward and you learn how talented, smart, sincere, dedicated people are and you want to be like those people. It is a growth experience.”

Nor is Keith alone in experiencing such growth from interacting with patients.

“Dr. Hames told me about when he made a house call on a patient who did not have a good prognosis,” Keith recalled. “He said ‘She helped me more than I helped her.’”

Keith said that like Dr. Hames he too has been given more by his patients than he has given them.

“Practicing medicine has been a great lesson,” Keith said. “I’ve received more from most people then they’ve received from me.”

Such humility extends to Keith’s view of his legacy as physician.

“I don’t care about having a legacy,” Keith said. “I believe you serve mankind and you serve The Lord and you strive to do a good job and this is your legacy.“

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

