The importance of volunteers

UNION COUNTY — You don’t have to have a degree in medicine to help the sick you just have to be willing to volunteer your time, energies, skills, and compassion and if so you are just the person the Union Medical Center needs.

Like all hospitals, Union Medical Center has a professional staff that includes not only medical personnel such as doctors and nurses but also support personnel that handles administrative and other services enabling the medical staff to focus on caring for the patients. Also like other hospitals, Union Medical Center needs the support of non-professional staff, of volunteers who are willing to give of themselves to assist the Medical Center in serving the community.

How do you do that? How do volunteers help out at the hospital?

Most people would probably say they do so at the reception desk, but while that’s true, that’s not the whole story, because there are many ways volunteers can help out at the hospital.

“One of the things that I think surprises a lot of people is how many ways they can support the hospital and its patients,” Jill Dugaw, Manager of Volunteers Services, said. “You’ve got traditional things like the information desk and those are important things. Sometimes the volunteer is the first face a patient and their family see. A friendly face can be very calming. A smiling face who can answer questions.

“But there are a lot of other ways a person who volunteers can support this hospital and community,” she said. “They can do clerical work, they can assist in the clinical services, and in the outpatient setting.”

They can also help out in the Emergency Room.

“We have a place in the ER that they can welcome/greet and inform people,” Union Medical Center CEO Paul Newhouse said.

While doctors and nurses check on patients throughout the day to assess their medical condition and provide them with the medical care they need, a patient is often alone in their room and — unless visited by family and friends — can become quite lonely, something that can have a detrimental effect on their recovery. Volunteers, however, can help relieve that loneliness by spending time with patients and making their stay that much better.

“We want volunteers who have the time to check on patients to see if they need water or just someone to talk to,” Dugaw said. “That kind of social interaction helps make their stay a better experience for our patients.”

That brings us to our next question, Who can serve as a volunteer at Union Medical Center?

Well, the traditional stereotype of a hospital volunteer is an older person, a retiree who is looking to keep busy, and while it’s true that retirees are a pool from which volunteers are drawn, they are not the only pool. In fact, just about anyone who meets the criteria for serving as a volunteer can be one, and for some serving as a volunteer can actually be a stepping stone toward a career as a healthcare professional.

“There are jobs for college students who are interested in a career in healthcare,” Dugaw said. “Working as a volunteer can give them exposure to healthcare career options.”

Between college students and retirees there is another pool from which volunteers are drawn, one you might not think of: young mothers.

“I’ve had a lot of young mothers who serve while the kids are in school,” Dugaw said. “This gives them the flexibility to be able to help and also pick up their children.”

That’s brings us to another question that many people ask about being a volunteer at a hospital: How much of my day would I have to give to serving as a volunteer?

Cindy Gault, Director of Operations at Union Medical Center, said that the average is 4 hours a week, but that this is always a moving number based on how much time the volunteer feels they can give. Regardless of how many hours a week a volunteer can give, Gault said “we’ll utilize them in any way we can. We have flexibility, we can find things for them to do.”

Going back to the stereotype of hospital volunteers being retirees, Dugaw said that the average age of the Medical Center’s older volunteers is actually 60.

“They are younger than most people think,” Dugaw said.

There are nevertheless retirees who serve as volunteers, with Newhouse pointing out that “we have a lot of people who are retired but want to stay busy and interact with other people in the community.”

Which makes them perfect to provide that social interaction patients need during their stay at the hospital.

An interest in and a knack for social interaction is not the only thing older volunteers bring to the table, they also bring a lifetime of workforce skills and experience the Medical Center can make use of.

“We are always happy to talk to anyone with skills and experience and interested in using those skills and experiences in a healthcare setting,” Dugaw said.

So, whether you are 18 and just starting out in adult and life and maybe considering a career in healthcare; a mother with children looking to help others before having to pick the kids up from school; are a senior citizen retired or not who wants to interact with others and use your experience to help them; or anyone else for that matter interested in being a volunteer, Union Medical Center wants and needs you.

“We won’t turn anybody away,” Gault said.

So, what are the criteria for serving as a volunteer at Union Medical Center? You must:

• Be at least 18 years of age.

• Pass a criminal background check.

• Successfully undergo a health assessment.

• Provide character references.

Newhouse said that the vetting process takes 5-6 weeks and the cost is absorbed by the Medical Center.

Another question you might ask is whether there is a minimum number of hours the Medical Center expects its volunteers to work.

“We ask that you be prepared to volunteer for at least 50 hours a year,” Newhouse said.

There are 8,760 hours in a year and Union Medical Center is asking for you to devote a minimum 50 of those hours — you can do more if you want to, of course — to being a volunteer and doing your part to help make the healing process a better one for its patients.

Sounds like a pretty good deal, doesn’t it? It seems that way, especially when you realize what volunteers and the medical professionals they will be working with have in common and why the Medical Center wants the best of both.

“Volunteers are important,” Dugaw said. “We all have the same mission of providing the best possible healthcare for the patients.

“We want the best of the best,” she said. “This is a great hospital so we want great people.”

To apply to serve as a volunteer at Union Medical Center go to www.spartanburgregional.com and apply online.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

